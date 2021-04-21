Menu
TZR Editors Are Dreaming About These Destinations For Post-Pandemic Travel
Making up for lost time.
Ashley Tibbits
Côte d'Azur, France
“I'd really love to rebook my summer 2020 trip to the Côte d'Azur for 2021's Hot Girl Summer. I mean, if lying on a boat in the middle of the Mediterranean, sipping Syrah in my most Birkin-esque bikini isn't heaven, I don't know what is!” —
Hannah Baxter, Deputy Beauty Editor
Warsaw, Poland
“One of my best friends is getting married in Poland in October 2021 and barring any travel restrictions, that will be my go-to destination. I'm looking forward to visiting historical spots like the 18th-century Lazienki Palace.” —
Marina Liao
, S
enior Fashion News Editor
2021 Bustle Digital Group. All rights reserved.