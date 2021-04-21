(Travel)

TZR Editors Are Dreaming About These Destinations For Post-Pandemic Travel

Making up for lost time.

By Ashley Tibbits
Morning view of Amalfi cityscape on coast line of mediterranean sea, Italy

Côte d'Azur, France

“I'd really love to rebook my summer 2020 trip to the Côte d'Azur for 2021's Hot Girl Summer. I mean, if lying on a boat in the middle of the Mediterranean, sipping Syrah in my most Birkin-esque bikini isn't heaven, I don't know what is!” — Hannah Baxter, Deputy Beauty Editorproslgn/Shutterstock

Warsaw, Poland

“One of my best friends is getting married in Poland in October 2021 and barring any travel restrictions, that will be my go-to destination. I'm looking forward to visiting historical spots like the 18th-century Lazienki Palace.” — Marina Liao, Senior Fashion News EditorJossK/Shutterstock

