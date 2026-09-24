Braids are one of the few truly timeless hairstyles because they are both versatile and practical. Whether you need a quick and cute way to pull your hair out of your face on a hot summer day or a protective style that will help minimize curl breakage, there’s a braid type for you. While romantic halo braids and other Pinterest-popular styles of the 2010s had a moment this summer, thanks to Zendaya’s The Odyssey press run, the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027 street style crowd are demonstrating the range of other possibilities.

Many of this season’s attendees are opting for simple three-plait braids versus more intricate styles, which is totally valid when you’re in a rush to get ready for your first show of the day. But that doesn’t mean their hair looks basic. From side-swept styles to pigtails, there are so many ways to make this type of braid your own, and these varieties are all over the Milan streets. Showgoers who had slower mornings opted to incorporate French braids into their styles. There were also stunning knotless braid spottings.

Ahead, see how the MFW S/S ‘27 street style stars are styling braids.

Side Braid

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A loose braid casually thrown over one shoulder creates a care-free, effortless feel.

Accessorize It

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Yes, you can incorporate hair accessories into braided styles, too. This guest went with a padded Prada headband to complete her look.

Half & Half

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This French-braided half-up, half-down style would look right at home on a Pinterest board full of romantic braid inspiration.

Knotless Braid Pony

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Pulling knotless braids with wavy ends back into a low ponytail gives your style a whole new vibe.

Low & Loose

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Consider this low, loose braid the cool-girl way to plait your strands.

Braided Pigtails

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As far as braids go, two is better than one. So why not pull your hair into pigtails and then plait them?