Whenever Bottega Veneta unveils a new handbag, the design inevitably becomes the it bag of the season. But for Fall 2024, the Italian fashion house is extending its reach beyond your accessories with its first fragrance collection under creative director Matthieu Blazy. Inspired by the brand’s origin city of Venice and its signature leather weave called the Intrecciato, the range of five scents are destined to become status symbols on your vanity.

When conjuring up the fragrances, Blazy looked to Venice’s history as a major trade city, a scene where various cultures cross paths with one another. As such, each one merges notes from different countries, so the final scents have influences from the North, South, East, and West. They also span various fragrance categories, from citrus to spicy, and contain 100% natural origin essences.

There’s Colpo di Sole, a sunny Mediterranean scent; Come With Me, a nod to orange blossom trees in Morocco; Acqua Sale, a blend of woods and saltwater; Déjà Minuit, a spicy floral scent with aromas of geranium from Madagascar and Guatemalan cardamom; and Alchemie, a decadent blend of Brazilian pink pepper and Somalia myrrh.

Of course, the bottle is noteworthy, too. Each translucent vessel has mouth-blown ripples, a nod to the Venice waters. The effect is also a tribute to the centuries-long tradition of of Murano glassblowing, one of the inspirations of Bottega Veneta’s Winter 24 fashion show space. The wooden lids are a different color for each scent, and are meant to channel the foundations of Venetian palazzos. Doubling as a decorative object, the bottle is anchored by a base of green Verde Saint Denis marble, which ties in the decor of the brand’s boutiques. What’s more, you can keep yours for life, as all of the fragrances are refillable.

Get acquainted with all five fragrances, available now for $450 each ($320 for refills) at bottegaveneta.com and Bottega Veneta boutiques.