If all of the Hollywood A-listers who’ve gotten bobs this year haven’t influenced you to chop off all your hair, the New York Fashion Week street style crowd will convince you to call your stylist before 2026 is up. Several iterations of the cut have been spotted outside of the Spring/Summer 2027 shows, further solidifying that it’s not just a trend, but on track to become the defining haircut of the decade.

The bob manages to outlive the current algorithm-fueled trend cycle because of its unparalleled versatility. Yes, the length is short, but you can play with your part, wear it curly or straight, and accessorize it. What’s more, the cut is customizable to enhance your hair type and texture, so there’s a version for truly everyone.

Naturally, all of these options (and then some) were out in full force on the streets of NYFW. A few standouts include singer-songwriter Ashe’s voluminous, curly style that channeled Old Hollywood icons, one attendee’s impressive stack of sparkly star and moon hair pins, and one guest’s simple hair tuck that gave her bob an entirely new vibe.

Ahead, see how the street style stars are styling their bobs at NYFW.

So Retro

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Singer-songwriter Ashe gave her best Marilyn Monroe outside of the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2027 show. Her side-swept, bouncy curls were reminiscent of the Old Hollywood star’s signature style.

The Ear Tuck

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

A little tweak can make a major impact. In the case of a bob haircut, tucking one side behind your ear can transform the cut into a new look.

Side Part

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

The side part’s redemption arc continues on the streets of NYFW. This time, it’s paired with a super-sleek blowout for a cool ‘90s vibe.

Curls, Curls & Curls

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Another reason the bob remains so popular? The cut can be adapted to any hair type. Here, Ella Emhoff’s long-layered cut enhances her curls.

Put A Pin On It

Atsuko Tanaka/Getty Images

While pulling shorter lengths up into a ponytail or twist might be tough, you can still partake in wearing statement hair accessories. Case in point: This guest who added a constellation of sparkly hair pins to her bob.

Loose Waves

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

If you want your hair to look “effortlessly cool,” loose waves are your best bet. No one understands this better than off-duty supermodels like Iman.