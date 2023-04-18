(Makeup)
Move over brights.
Pastel eyeshadow used to have a bad reputation for being notoriously hard to wear. But today's watercolor shades like lilac, baby blue, and green are breathing new life into the trend. Paired with dewy or matte skin, here are eight of the best pastel eyeshadow ideas to inspire your next makeup look.
Sometimes less really is more and this subtle banana yellow liner is proof. If you’re looking for a unique way to spice up your cat eye, a simple swipe of yellow can do the trick.