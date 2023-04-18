(Makeup)

Pastel Eyeshadow Is The Prettiest Way To Wear Colorful Makeup

Move over brights.

@aliandreeamakeup
Pastel eyeshadow ideas

Pastel eyeshadow used to have a bad reputation for being notoriously hard to wear. But today's watercolor shades like lilac, baby blue, and green are breathing new life into the trend. Paired with dewy or matte skin, here are eight of the best pastel eyeshadow ideas to inspire your next makeup look.

@nikki_makeup

Pastel Wings

Sometimes less really is more and this subtle banana yellow liner is proof. If you’re looking for a unique way to spice up your cat eye, a simple swipe of yellow can do the trick.

@mexicanbutjapanese
Tap