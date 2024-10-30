Depending on who you ask, every day calls for a sweet treat. But contrary to popular belief, you can satisfy your craving without a mid-day walk to the nearest cafe for a pain du chocolat or a lemon raspberry scone. Instead, you can save yourself the sugar rush by spritzing on one of this fall’s bakery-inspired fragrances whenever you’re in the mood for decadence.

For millennials who came of age wearing the sugary-sweet gourmand body mists and perfumes of the early 2000s, these are nothing like the scents of your youth. They’re elevated; channeling specific pastries you find at top-tier bakeries and trendy coffee shops. In other words, they’re all grown up (just like you).

The concept of perfumers turning to food for inspiration isn’t revolutionary. In fact, traditionally gourmand notes are the cornerstone of fragrances. Vanilla, caramel, and tonka bean are among the most popular, and have been utilized by brands for decades to add sweetness to juices across categories. But fall is arguably the best time of year to launch a pastry-inspired scent. Aside from the festivities of the holiday season, the cold weather has everyone longing for all things warm and cozy — perfume included.

So if you like to indulge in regular sweet treats (and smell like them too), the following 11 fragrances would be welcome additions to your collection.

Kayali YUM PISTACHIO GELATO | 33 Eau De Parfum Intense $138 See On Sephora You probably didn’t know you wanted to smell like ice cream...until spritzing on Kayali’s viral sugary-sweet scent. With notes of pistachio gelato, cotton candy, and whipped cream, it combines all of your favorite desserts in one – minus the sugar rush.

Maison Margiela REPLICA Afternoon Delight Eau de Toilette $165 See On Sephora If you daydream about posting up at a cafe in Paris to people-watch with a latte and pastry on deck, then Maison Margiela’s newest Replica fragrance is for you. The blend of Madagascar vanilla, madeleine accord, and sandalwood evokes your favorite mid-day sweet treat.

D.S. & Durga Gateau Blackout Eau de Parfum $210 See On D.S. & Durga You can, in fact, have your cake and eat it too – if we’re talking about this D.S. & Durga fragrance, that is. It’s inspired by a black forest gateau, and contains hints of black cherry, incense, snow pine, cocoa, vanilla, and fireplace.

Fendi La Baguette Eau de Parfum $330 See On Fendi La Baguette might be a play on Fendi’s handbag silhouette made famous by Carrie Bradshaw, but it’s a genius move. Arguably, no snack smells more comforting (and delicious) as a warm slice of buttered bread.

Liis Choux Choux Eau de Parfum $175 See On Liis This sweet yet airy fragrance by Liis gets its whimsical feel from its origin story: the fluffy choux à la crème pastry and the French term of endearment by the same name. It’s crafted with virtually all of the best dessert ingredients: citrus peel, fresh cream, vanilla beans, fleur de sel, caramel, sandalwood, cocoa, and mocha.

Jo Malone Ginger Biscuit Cologne $165 See On Jo Malone Evoke a little festive spirit all year long by spritzing on Jo Malone’s holiday cookie scent. With ginger, cinnamon, and roasted hazelnuts, you’ll instantly feel warm and cozy.

Le Monde Gourmand Confetti Dorés Eau de Parfum $25 See On Le Monde Gourmand Finally, a way to enjoy a slice of cake that isn’t dependent on an actual celebration. The combination of bergamot, apple blossom, smooth hazelnut, creamy jasmine, sugar crystals, and vanilla cream is peak indulgence.

Snif Crumb Couture Eau de Parfum $65 See On Snif Think back to the most buttery, flaky, and fluffy croissant you’ve ever eaten – Sniff’s Crumb Couture smells exactly like it. The brand has achieved this feat by combining hints of croissant accord, wild berry jam, blackcurrant, toasted vanilla, tonka bean, and sandalwood.

Marissa Zappas Annabel's Birthday Cake Eau de Parfum $175 See On Marissa Zappas Every day is your birthday when you’re wearing Marissa Zappa’s fragrance. The indie perfumer mimicked the scent of a “pastel cake with rich tuberose frosting and candied rose petals” using heliotrope, balloons, lemon sugar, honeycomb, and roasted tonka, among other confections.