Clean beauty has grown leaps and bounds in recent years with countless brands popping up left and right. Of course, it’s fun to explore all the newness in the natural skincare space. And with so many exciting options, it’s very likely you’ll discover a few products that become instant favorites. But even with an influx of buzzy launches, you’ll still benefit from stocking up on long-time heroes from a tried-and-true brand like Weleda.
The beloved natural brand remains a staple of beauty pros like makeup artists, supermodels like Stella Maxwell, and even TZR’s executive beauty director Faith Xue. And it’s easy to see why this range of plant-forward formulas has such a cult following. The products are made with clean, good-for-skin ingredients you can actually pronounce and actually work (to the extent that industry insiders turn to them over pricier alternatives), and the stellar online reviews speak for themselves. And in addition to all of that, Weleda products are super wallet-friendly so it’s a win for both your skin and budget.
Scroll below to see and shop some of Weleda’s top products, all of which cost less than $30.
TZR Shop is The Zoe Report’s shoppable guide to editor-approved buys in fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
TZR Shop brings you the editor-approved buys we can’t get enough of and think you’ll adore, too. Best of all, you can shop all of the products above directly on this page without visiting multiple retailers. Simply click on an item to learn more, choose your size or favorite color (if applicable), and then hit “add to cart.” When you’re done, you can click over to your cart in the top right corner of your screen to purchase all your stellar selects at once. How easy is that?