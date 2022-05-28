Theoretically, it should be easier than ever to score the juicy, plump, and seriously smooth skin of your dreams. Cosmetic research and technology are better and more accessible than ever, which translates to drugstores and department stores alike teaming with top-rated skin care products, face tools, and accessories all promising the very best skin of your life. But with such a serious influx of high-tech newbies, it almost gets more frustrating to build out the ideal skin-perfecting routine — what are the actual prime picks? This summer, look for a true hybrid experience. The best skin care products of May 2022 include plenty of all-star multitaskers that make juggling smoothing, soothing, hydrating, resurfacing, sun protection, and even self-tanning a breeze.

Even the best new eye creams and SPFs are all about the bonuses — this month’s picks include HIDE’s eye gel equipped with an instantly-cooling metal tip, Ilia’s tone-evening (and seriously hydrating) sunscreen, and Ole Henriksen’s self-tanner-makeup-primer all do more than double duty. Stock up for the summer, experiment, and play around — that’s what summer beauty is all about. Shop all of May’s best new skin care products below.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

May 2022’s Best Serums

May 2022’s Best Self-Tanner

May 2022’s Best Lip Balm

May 2022’s Best Moisturizer

May 2022’s Best Skin Care Device

May 2022’s Best SPFs

May 2022’s Best Eye Creams

May 2022’s Best Night Cream

May 2022’s Best Toner