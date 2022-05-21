Summer is on the horizon and with it, a social calendar filled to the brim with warm weather activities. But don’t forget that while you’re busy planning out your summer outfits, your hair needs a little TLC, too. Enter: The best hair products of May 2022. All that Vitamin D can do the body good, but too much time in the sun can damage your strands along with your skin. That’s why this month’s slew of protective leave-ins, styling products, and more from brands like Sol De Janeiro, Amika, and Bumble and Bumble will have you clicking ‘add to cart’ expeditiously. Across the board a major theme is key ingredients that hydrate. (Think: hyaluronic acid, natural oils like rosehip, squalane, and coconut — to name a few).

If you’re looking to strengthen strands from the inside out, it’s your lucky month because Ouai just came out with their much awaited hair supplements (made with chaga mushroom and hyaluronic acid) as well as a skin care-inspired scalp serum meant to encourage new hair growth. Especially in summer, your hair routine should be as low maintenance as possible. That means saying yes to air drying and choosing easy to use tools like the new hot brush from T3.

Check out all the newness this month, below.

May 2022’s Best Hair Collections

This collection was made for anyone looking to add extra shine to their hair (hence the name ‘Glossy’). Each product is powered by key ingredients peach, rosehip, and squalane oil for added hydration. The line is ideal for thick to coarse, dry, damaged, low porosity hair types but anyone can benefit. |Pros: immediate shine, color safe | Notable Ingredients: peach, rosehip, and squalane oil

This dynamic duo is most effective when used in tandem. The skin care-inspired serum helps foster a healthy, balanced scalp thanks to adaptogens like Arctic Root, Siberian Ginseng, Chaga Mushroom, and Hyaluronic Acid. The vegan, daily supplement is made with super beauty-boosting ingredients like Biotin and Pea Sprout Extract that support hair strength and promote overall hair health. |Pros: works as a system, good for thinning hair | Notable Ingredients: Chaga mushroom, Hyaluronic Acid, Biotin

This color preservation regimen is the newest collection from Australian pro Kevin Murphy. It includes four products: a shampoo, conditioner, leave-in, and a booster treatment. It’s made with a pH-sealing technology that acts as a heat protectant and also supports your scalp’s natural microbiome for overall hair health. |Pros: salon quality, works as a system or alone | Notable Ingredients: Hydrolyzed Vegetable and Rice Proteins

