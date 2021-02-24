Spring — otherwise known as pastel season — has almost sprung. All across the hands of America, wine-red and inky black nail polishes are traded out for baby pink lacquers, as shades get lighter, brighter, and, often, Easter egg colored. This year, though, one hue in particular has been stepping out of the crowd, and it's not pastel pink. According to the latest nail launches from the biggest polish brands, the top spring 2021 nail color will be none other than sea foam blue, a not quite green, not quite blue shade that plays into our collective need for refreshment.

Just take a look at the new launches, and see the spectrum of robin's egg blues. OPI's new Hollywood collection features Destined to be a Legend, a cloudy day blue. Zoya just unveiled Val, a soft sky blue nail color, for the spring 2021 Darling collection — a standout hue amongst the romantic, rosy pinks. The trend is a bit brighter over at ORLY, with the pale turquoise shade Happy Camper in its spring 2021 nail launch, Day Trippin'. And at Olive & June, the new spring shade Angelfish is such a soft baby blue, it might look almost like a neutral from far away.

Remember, though, that this is about sea foam — so there have been greener takes on the trend, as well. Essie's new Cacti on The Prize shade is probably the warmest one you'll find; it's a yellow-green beige. On the other hand, J.Hannah's new nail color, Patina, is a greenish beige inspired by oxidized metals.

In other words, you have plenty of options to choose from this spring if you're feeling like shaking things up. Below, the new blue and green nail polish shades, released just in time for spring 2021.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.