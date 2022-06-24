Whether you’re jet-setting or staying put this summer, your makeup stash deserves a refresh. After all, now is the time to embrace dewy skin, luscious lips, and bright colors — and beauty brands are falling in line. The best new makeup products of June 2022 are chock-full of summer beauty staples that are not only easy to apply but convenient to throw into your makeup bag for easy on-the-go touchups.

What can you expect from this month’s roundup? Well, a little bit of everything. Perhaps making the top of the list is a gorgeous lip collection from Ariana Grande’s r.e.m. beauty, which marks the brand’s third launch. From matte liquid lipstick to nourishing lip balm, it’s truly everything you need for the perfect pout. There are also some stunning complexion launches from beloved brands like Kjaer Weis and Chantecaille for radiant summer skin.

If you’ve got travel plans on deck, you’ll want to grab Beautyblender’s handy dandy bronzer and highlighter duo from Beautyblender for a natural sun-kissed glow wherever your passport takes you. With both a velvety matte bronzing powder and bouncy gel-cream highlighter in one product, it’s truly the best of both worlds — and who doesn’t love saving on precious cargo space? Not to mention two under-the-radar drops from Fenty Beauty that you probably missed.

Ahead, discover all the best makeup launches from this month and prepare your shopping cart.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

June 2022’s Best Skin Tints

June 2022’s Best Bronzer & Highlighter

June 2022’s Best Lip Balm

June 2022’s Best Lipsticks

June 2022’s Best Lip Liners

June 2022’s Best Powder Bronzer

June 2022’s Best Lip & Cheek Tint

June 2022’s Best Blushes