Hot doesn’t even seem like an adequate word to describe the temperature in most places around the world in the month of July. It’s the type of heat that makes you want to forgo wearing clothing, let alone makeup that will probably sweat right off. But luckily the best new makeup products of July 2022 are all about long-lasting wear and a sweat-proof finish — so on the days where it’s 95 degrees but you have a wedding to attend, you can still throw on a cute light beat and trust you won’t look a melted mess by the reception.

This month a brigade of new mascaras from brands like Onesize and Uoma beauty promise sky-high lashes that are also smudge proof. L’Oréal’s new matte bronzer is here to warm up your complexion and keep oiliness at bay while Nudestix’s new Blur Stick is a savior for sweat-glistened pores everywhere. Don’t worry though, everything isn’t all matte — Uoma Beauty’s Egyptian inspired collection packs a serious punch of shimmer with an eyeshadow palette full of vibrant sun-kissed hues and a highlighter that will give you a traffic-stopping glow.

So whether your mid-summer makeup routine calls for matte products to keep sweat and excess oil away or ultra-glowy reinforcements, this month’s lineup is the best of both worlds.

Discover the best of this month’s new makeup launches below.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

July 2022’s Best Mascaras

July 2022’s Best Eyeliner

July 2022’s Best Eyeshadow

July 2022’s Best Eyeshadow Palette

July 2022’s Best Bronzer

July 2022’s Best Contour Stick

July 2022’s Best Blush

July 2022’s Best Highlighter

July 2022’s Best Tinted Lip Balm

July 2022’s Best Lip Gloss

July 2022’s Best Lipstick