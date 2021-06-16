(Skin)

The 16 Must-Have Beauty Products That Launched In June

Look good while facing the heat.

By Kelsey Stewart
Welcome to June, the month where you wipe off all the dust that accumulated on your window AC unit, and form a sweat mustache (aka, a sweatstache) a minute after leaving your apartment. Once the hot weather sweeps in, it’s not just your indoor temperature situation and wardrobe that need adjusting — your beauty routine requires a bit of a change, too. Indeed, your purses should now be stocked with SPF, and it's time to swap your go-to thick moisturizer with a lightweight formula. For everything else, fortunately, the best new June beauty product launches include everything you need to jumpstart your summer beauty routine.

Once summer arrives, achieving a glowy complexion is probably top of mind. Therefore, it’s important to stick to lightweight moisturizers, exfoliate the skin, and choose products with hydrating hyaluronic acid — all of which are included in this month’s new product launches. And in terms of makeup, cream formulas are a must for a dewy, sun-kissed finish. For this, you can snag new formulas such as Saia’s Sun Melt Natural Cream Bronzer and Dominique Cosmetics’ Silk Tone Cream Blush.

Ring in summer by upgrading your beauty collection — because yes, you deserve to look good for your jam-packed schedule over the next few months. Below, find TZR’s 16 favorite new June beauty products that are worth adding to cart, including a few personal recommendations from the beauty-obsessed editors.

Skin

Joanna Vargas
Eden Hydrating Pro Moisturizer
$90

“Joanna Vargas is my skin care icon (her Glow From Within book is sitting on my coffee table, after all), so honestly, I would try just about anything you hand me from her brand. Unsurprisingly, after testing out the new Eden Hydrating Pro Moisturizer, I immediately fell in love with it. The formula is lightweight, which I adore for my combination skin come summer. On top of that, the lovely rose scent makes me excited to apply it.” — Kelsey Stewart, Fashion & Beauty Writer

Chapter Twenty
2oz Personal Spray Bottle
$45

“Hand sanitizer has become an essential ever since the start of the pandemic, which is great for fighting germs but not so great for the skin on my hands, which have become noticeably drier and more sensitive. Thus, when I heard about Chapter 20, an antimicrobial hand sanitizer made without alcohol, I was intrigued. Chapter 20 uses just three ingredients: sodium chloride (salt), ionized water, and hypochlorous acid, which is naturally produced by your body's own white blood cells to help promote healing. I've been spritzing this on a new tattoo that was becoming irritated, and I can't believe how well it's worked--it instantly soothed the dryness and itchiness I was feeling. Plus, you can literally use this for anything: as a face mist, to sanitize surfaces, etc.” — Faith Xue

