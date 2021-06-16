(Skin)
The 16 Must-Have Beauty Products That Launched In June
Look good while facing the heat.
Welcome to June, the month where you wipe off all the dust that accumulated on your window AC unit, and form a sweat mustache (aka, a sweatstache) a minute after leaving your apartment. Once the hot weather sweeps in, it’s not just your indoor temperature situation and wardrobe that need adjusting — your beauty routine requires a bit of a change, too. Indeed, your purses should now be stocked with SPF, and it's time to swap your go-to thick moisturizer with a lightweight formula. For everything else, fortunately, the best new June beauty product launches include everything you need to jumpstart your summer beauty routine.
Once summer arrives, achieving a glowy complexion is probably top of mind. Therefore, it’s important to stick to lightweight moisturizers, exfoliate the skin, and choose products with hydrating hyaluronic acid — all of which are included in this month’s new product launches. And in terms of makeup, cream formulas are a must for a dewy, sun-kissed finish. For this, you can snag new formulas such as Saia’s Sun Melt Natural Cream Bronzer and Dominique Cosmetics’ Silk Tone Cream Blush.
Ring in summer by upgrading your beauty collection — because yes, you deserve to look good for your jam-packed schedule over the next few months. Below, find TZR’s 16 favorite new June beauty products that are worth adding to cart, including a few personal recommendations from the beauty-obsessed editors.
Skin
“It's hard to pinpoint why everyone is going nuts over this sunscreen. Is it the retro packaging? The "leisure-enhancing" promise? The smell, which perfectly captures the nostalgic beach days of childhood? I'd say it's a combination of all three, plus the fact that this SPF is actually just a really, really good product. I brought this with me on a recent trip to Miami and was shocked at how light the formula felt and how instantly it blended in — no white residue leftover, whatsoever. Plus, it kept me from turning even the slightest bit pink, even after hours in the sun. Now, can they just make a face verison?” — Faith Xue, Executive Beauty Director
“Exfoliating your body is crucial if you want soft skin all over, which is why I've taken to using this new alpha-hydroxy rich body wash in the shower a few days per week. It helps to dissolve the dead skin that can clog pores and lead to that bumpy appearance, especially on your arms and legs, and it keeps body breakouts to a minimum. There's nothing better than showering with it at the end of a boiling hot day, slathering on a body oil, and then crawling into bed.” — Hannah Baxter, Deputy Beauty Editor
“Joanna Vargas is my skin care icon (her Glow From Within book is sitting on my coffee table, after all), so honestly, I would try just about anything you hand me from her brand. Unsurprisingly, after testing out the new Eden Hydrating Pro Moisturizer, I immediately fell in love with it. The formula is lightweight, which I adore for my combination skin come summer. On top of that, the lovely rose scent makes me excited to apply it.” — Kelsey Stewart, Fashion & Beauty Writer
“Hand sanitizer has become an essential ever since the start of the pandemic, which is great for fighting germs but not so great for the skin on my hands, which have become noticeably drier and more sensitive. Thus, when I heard about Chapter 20, an antimicrobial hand sanitizer made without alcohol, I was intrigued. Chapter 20 uses just three ingredients: sodium chloride (salt), ionized water, and hypochlorous acid, which is naturally produced by your body's own white blood cells to help promote healing. I've been spritzing this on a new tattoo that was becoming irritated, and I can't believe how well it's worked--it instantly soothed the dryness and itchiness I was feeling. Plus, you can literally use this for anything: as a face mist, to sanitize surfaces, etc.” — Faith Xue
“I never used to wear mascara pre-pandemic but since I can't wear lipstick, I've been playing around with my eyes. The cleansing oil and cleanser are incredibly lightweight and brings all my mascara to the surface before even rinsing. It’s so different from other oils or cleansers that don’t get rid of all the residue after washing, and require you to go in with a towel or cotton ball to lift the product.” — Natasha Marsh, Beauty Writer
Makeup
“While I've since learned the error of my ways when it comes to a bronze glow, I can't help but still love the look of a perfectly sunkissed complexion. That's why I'm positively giddy about Saie's new balm bronzer. Creamy products are my go-to year round in order to keep that dewy finish long after I've applied my skin care products (most importantly SPF), and this formula provides the silkiest flush of color. I like to work it in around my hairline with a dense brush and then use my fingers to melt it into the hollows of my cheeks, working my way up to just below my temples. Add in a swipe of color on the bridge of your nose and you're good to go — true summer goddess status minus any sun damage.” — Hannah Baxter
“At this point, I’ve probably tested hundreds of lip products, and I’ll confidently say that Ilia’s new Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm is one of the softest formulas I’ve ever swiped on my pout, thanks to the rosehip seed oil and shea butter. While it might not last through my four daily iced coffees as my trusty liquid lipsticks do, the product does stay on long for a lip balm. I can’t get enough of ‘90s-inspired shades, neutral cocoa brown is my go-to.” — Kelsey Stewart
A cream blush is a must-have for all your dewy summer makeup looks. And, just in time for the season, Dominique Cosmetics’ launched its Silk Tone Cream Blush Collection. Infused with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, this blush helps to make the skin appear plump. Swipe a bit of the product on your lips to tie everything together.
Hair
Fragrance
“I adore fragrance, especially in the summer when, you know...the heat makes smelling good more of a challenge. This new scent from Byredo is equal parts earthy and mysterious, with a subtle tinge of spice that just gets better throughout the day. It reminds me of what it feels like to take a long walk in sun-bleached grass (likely courtesy of the vetiver and palo santo) before joining some friends for a bonfire at dusk, aka an ideal summer day.” — Hannah Baxter
Whether you desperately miss London or have never had the chance to experience the lively city, Ouai’s new Dean Street Eau De Parfum will allow you to get a whiff of the bustling streets, no matter where you’re currently located. The scent includes notes of citrus fruits, apricot, rose, magnolia, amber, linden blossom, and musk.
Nails
If you love Pear Nova’s BRWNGRLMGC Collection, you’re in luck — the cult-favorite nail brand launched the sought-after collection as gel lacquers earlier this month. Every shade in the lineup — including Diana Ross (“Dianna Boss”), Michelle Obama (“Michelle Our Mama”), and Frida Kahlo (“Frida Be Bree”) — is influenced by founder Rachel James’ favorite women.