This New High Tech Hair Dryer Is The Secret To Flawless At-Home Blowouts

Not a want, but a need.

By Amanda Ross
Plenty of good hair days are on the horizon, and not a moment too soon. As it just so happens, some of the year’s most exciting new hair launches are here just in time for the rush of social activity that inevitably comes with the influx of warmer weather. The best new hair products of April 2022 are absolutely made for those high-pressure days when looking your best is critical — wedding season, anyone? — but are so versatile, often with compounding benefits, that they’re solid picks for just about any occasion.

One of the most interesting things about April’s best new hair products is how well they all play together, regardless of their brand of origin. Pair a high-tech new hair tool, for example, with any of the just-launched, shine-boosting leave-ins for a red-carpet-worthy blowout at home. Follow a growth-encouraging mask with a protective hair spray to avoid undoing your progress. Chase a deliciously glossy shampoo with its rinse-out counterpart for gawk-inducing double-takes. Regardless of if you’re looking to catch someone’s eye or just feel like your best self, there’s no better place to start than with these lustrous, frizz-fighting favorites.

Check them all out below.

It’s an age-old Catch-22 — how do you add the conditioning hydration curls so desperately need to look their best without the product weighing them down? Leave it to Philip B to crack the code with a new phantom-light curl cream that somehow doesn’t skimp on the moisture. A blend of botanical extracts (radish root among them!) mitigates frizz while defining and shaping curls to their maximum potential. Meanwhile, the magnolia flower, a springtime-favorite bloom itself, adds a sweet, fresh fragrance infusion to the crème. | Pros: Humidity-proof and frizz-fighting; sleek packaging is great for on-the-go | Cons: Those sensitive to fragrance might prefer unscented options |
Forget the hours locked in the salon chair — the real blonde struggle is maintaining that color once it’s in. IGK’s L.A. Blonde line numbers among the best in the business, but the new leave-in spray makes it even easier to keep brass at bay while promoting the bright, balanced, shine-reflecting properties that made you fall in love with blonde in the first place. Along with color-regulating, the spray also acts like a traditional leave-in conditioner, harnessing the moisturizing powers of classic ingredients like jojoba, hyaluronic acid, and squalane for hydration and heat protection. | Pros: Three-in-one formula; works instantly | Cons: Maximally effective only when used with other products from L.A. Blonde line |

If there’s one man with whom to trust your most important hair days, it’s Hollywood-favorite stylist Andrew Fitzsimons. Counting celebs like Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, Lori Harvey, J.Lo, and Bella Hadid among his well-coiffed clientele, Fitzsimons is known for his versatility and impossibly chic work. And now, you can get the AF look at home with the debut of his eponymous hair care line. The collection is already full of choice picks, but the Invisible Shine Hair Spray is in a league of its own. It locks styles into place without veering stiff or frozen while layering on some light-catching, reflective shine (and added moisture!) with scalp-friendly avocado oil. | Pros: Multiuse; Non-sticky | Cons: Limited in-store availability |

