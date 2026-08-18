Is mascara entering its flop era? If TikTok and recent celebrity red carpet makeup are any indication, it appears so. Over the past year, there’s been a shift towards minimally-enhanced lashes among beauty creators on the internet. Dubbed “ghost lashes,” the look is achieved by leaving lashes completely bare, a swipe of natural-looking mascara or semi-permanent enhancements like a lash tint. Recently, stars like Gigi Hadid and Zendaya have brought the understated look offline to major events like the 2026 Met Gala and Spiderman: Brand New Day premiere, confirming that ghost lashes are one of the year’s biggest makeup trends.

If you like this modern approach to minimalist makeup but you’re not completely sold on ditching mascara, you can still partake in the ghost lash trend. Simply switch to a more subtle formula that focuses on defined volume and length rather than dramatic, chunky spider lashes that mimic extensions. You can also opt for a brown shade for a softer look, or go one step above naked with a clear mascara. The latter will define lashes and leave them glossy.

From smudge-proof tubing formulas to curved wands that’ll get every single lash, TZR has found 10 natural-looking mascaras to help you achieve the ghost lash look.

Glossier Lash Slick $20 See On Sephora A few swipes of Glossier’s fan-favorite mascara is all you need for a your-lashes-but-better look. The secret behind the smudge- and flake-proof formula is tiny fibers that coat each lash for defined length and lift.

19/99 Lash Tint Mascara $20 See On 19/99 Drawing inspiration from professional tint treatments, this mascara darkens lashes so eyes pop. The extra slim wand makes catching every lash a breeze.

Refy Lash Sculpt $28 See On Refy The curved, comb-like wand of Refy’s Lash Sculpt lifts and separates lashes for a natural look.

Saie Mascara 101 $26 See On Credo Beauty There’s a fine line between fluffy and clumpy lashes, but you don’t have to stress over the latter with Saie’s mascara. The formula’s nourishing shea butter, beeswax, and a hydra-mineral complex keeps lashes looking full and feathery, never clumpy.

Jones Road Minimalist Defining Mascara $28 See On Jones Road Jones Roads’ mascara is the epitome of quiet luxury makeup. It offers non-clumpy, defined volume and length that’ll have everyone asking, “Are those your natural lashes?”

Perricone MD No Makeup Mascara $35 See On Perricone MD This two-in-one mascara and lash treatment creates the illusion of thicker, longer lashes while simultaneously conditioning and nourishing them with each application.

Ilia Limitless Mascara $29 See On Ilia What makes Ilia’s Limitless Mascara stand out is its dual-sided wand that works like a lash brush and comb. The result? Long-lasting length, separation, and volume.

Versed Day Lash Lifting And Defining Mascara $16 See On Ulta Think of this Versed formula as the throw-on dress of mascaras. It gives lashes an easy, natural, defined look that doesn’t clump or flake.

Revlon ColorStay Full Time Mascara $13 See On Ulta Thanks to a curved wand, no lash is left behind with Revlon’s volumizing mascara.