For years, super long, inky, voluminous lashes have trumped natural looks. But thanks to a back-to-basics approach to makeup, mainly the viral clean girl aesthetic seen all over TikTok, drama-fueled lashes are falling out of fashion. In their place come wispy, barely-there ones known as “ghost lashes”. With their almost invisible presence, you can create this no-frills look with the right mascaras or expertly executed lash-enhancing treatments.

In some aspects of makeup, bigger is better. So the current shift towards a minimally emphasized lash, is a welcome departure that lets the natural beauty of your eyelashes take center stage. According to makeup artist T. Cooper of Major Face, ghost lashes are an understated beauty trend. “Think little to no mascara and no chunky lash strips, but rather clean, natural-looking lashes with some definition that still looks polished,” she shares.

Ahead, TZR explores the ghost lashes trend you’re about to see everywhere, including how to achieve the look. This is one take on natural minimalistic beauty you won’t want to be in the dark about.

What Are Ghost Lashes?

This trend is all about a slightly enhanced lash line that looks natural and fresh but bears few signs, if any, of makeup. Whether you use a light layer of mascara or a professional lash-enhancing treatment to achieve ghost lashes, the finished product is subtle and in line with no-makeup makeup. Celebrity makeup artist Nydia Figueroa says the pared down look is having a moment because they fit into the clean, minimal beauty aesthetic that’s all over social media. "It focuses on enhancing natural beauty while giving a pop to the eye area without being overdone,” she shares.

Unlike heavy eyelash extensions and wearing multiple coats of drama-infused mascara, this simplistic approach to a pretty-looking eye is low lift. "We are in a new era of beauty, and this type of clean and natural-looking lash, which lifts the face, is all about intention, elegance, and balance," says celebrity eyelash extension expert, licensed esthetician, and makeup artist Dionne Phillips. "We all crave a fresh aesthetic, and these lashes elevate the face by opening the eyes with a little bit of lift without any heaviness — just clean, soft, effortless beauty."

Courtesy of John Castillo

The Benefits Of Ghost Lashes

There's a time and place for lashes that boast extreme length and volume, but something more natural is far more practical daily. Cooper says the biggest appeal of ghost lashes is the low-maintenance factor. "If you skip wearing mascara, there's no smudging, clumping, or reapplying." She shares that ghost lashes are ideal for anyone not confident applying eye and lash makeup since the trend sticks to a simple makeup routine. Plus, letting the natural beauty of your eyelashes shine through shaves a few minutes off your makeup routine since Cooper adds that it eliminates the extra steps of applying falsies or building layers of mascara.

According to Figueroa, the comfort factor is another reason to lean into this pared-down look. She says it can promote stronger, healthier lashes due to the absence of heavy glues and thick lash strips and extensions that can compromise the health of the natural lashes.

How To Achieve Ghost Lashes

The best way to create the ghost lash look is to skip mascara altogether, but that's not necessarily feasible for everyone. So, if you are used to drama-fueled, volume-packed lashes, going au natural may be a big adjustment. While Figueroa says anyone can pull off ghost lashes, she also shares that they are especially complimentary on those with naturally long or full lashes who want a touch of definition. "It also works great for mature eyes as well as someone who desires a softer-looking lash that doesn't overwhelm the eyes,” she adds.

That said, there are a few ways to do ghost lashes, ranging from full-on bare to faking the look with some help. "For those genetically blessed with great lashes, the look of ghost lashes naturally pop thanks to naturally long lashes or a naturally darker lash base," Cooper says. Tightlining the upper lash line with a neutral-toned eyeliner can help punch it up, while a hint of smudged shadow at the root of the upper lashes creates a similar effect.

If wearing mascara is necessary, Cooper recommends curling the lashes to enhance their length. "For a polished but pigment-free look, layer on a clear lash gel or a single coat of dark brown mascara to keep the look natural. You can also use individual clusters of lashes or a false lash to create the look." Figueroa recommends using super light ones with an invisible band like Ardell's Naked Lashes 420. Finally, swipe on a lash serum at night, like NULASTIN Lash Follicle Fortifying Serum, to support and strengthen the lashes and improve length, volume, density, and shine over time.

Antonello Trio/Getty Images

Lash-Boosting Treatments That Make All the Difference

Professional lash lifts and tints have a place in the ghost lash trend as long as they veer on the natural-looking side. While a lash lift gives the lashes a natural curl that lasts up to eight weeks, a tint deepens the color of the lashes to frame the eyes. Lash tints are also beneficial for adding definition to lighter-colored lashes. Phillips adds that lash lifts are an easy way to enhance the natural lashes if they are not long enough. "Whenever I do a lash lift, I pair it with a barely-there flick or soft curl that fits the face,” she says.

For those who need a little more help, don't discount the effect of expertly done wispy lash extensions that look real and natural. According to Philips, lash extensions can help create ghost lashes as long as they blend seamlessly into the lash line for a baby curl and minimal volume. "I use precise placement, a classic technique, lightweight materials, and the right types of lashes to create this natural-looking enhancement."