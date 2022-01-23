For stay-all-day brows that will endure through workouts, rain showers, and sweaty summer days, you’re going to need to upgrade your brow pencil. In short, the best long-lasting brow pencils are waterproof or water-resistant, though you can also keep an eye out for terms like “smudge proof” and “fade proof” on the label. Eyebrow pencils typically come in two forms: retractable versions — which are usually super skinny and just require a quick twist to refresh the tip — or versions that require sharpening, which, yes, involve a second tool, but also allow you to customize the pointiness of the tip. Either way, you’ll want to go for a shade that most closely resembles your hair color, but when in doubt, pick one that’s one to two shades lighter.

To really lock your brows in place, after applying your brow pencil, you should always apply a coat of clear, waterproof brow gel. Or, instead of brow gel, you can try brow soap — a newer technique that gives you fluffy, feathery brows that will not budge, no matter the elements. There are some other waterproof eyebrow products you can use in conjunction with your brow pencil, too, like pens, pomades, and tinted gels.

Keep scrolling to shop the best waterproof eyebrow pencils, so you never have to worry about your brows fading halfway throughout the day again.

1. The Best Long-Lasting Retractable Brow Pencil

If you're not into dealing with a sharpener, the L'Oréal Paris Brow Stylist Definer Eyebrow Pencil is a mechanical option with an ultra-fine, rounded tip for maximum precision when filling in your brows. The formula is waterproof, so you don't have to worry about the color smudging or fading until you're ready to remove it, and the pencil holds a spoolie at the opposite end for combing and fluffing up your brows. With over 20,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, the pencil is also a favorite for its comprehensive shade range, which includes auburn, taupe, and black shades in addition to several blonde and brunette colors.

Available shades: 10

2. The Best Long-Lasting Brow Pencil That Sharpens

In my experience, brow pencils that require sharpening deposit richer color than their mechanical counterparts, but they also tend to smudge more easily. Maybelline’s TattooStudio Brow Pencil still feels creamy when you glide it along your skin, while eliminating any issues with fading and smudging because of its waterproof formula that promises to give you up to 36 hours of wear time. The dual-ended pencil also has a spoolie attached to it, but fair warning, you'll need to purchase your sharpener separately (or use one that you already have).

Available shades: 6

3. The Best Long-Lasting Brow Pencil/Pen Duo

For a more versatile brow product, Urban Decay Brow Blade houses a creamy mechanical pencil on one side and an inky pen on the other. The waterproof pencil features an easy-to-use angled tip, while the pen has an even finer brush tip that's flexible, so you can create those hair-like strokes with ease. You can, of course, use either side of the tool on its own, but the brand recommends starting with the pencil to shape and fill your brows before turning to the ink stain to add more depth and dimension.