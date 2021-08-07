You want your brows to look flawless all day long, even if you get caught in the rain or head to a last-minute yoga class before meeting your friends for lunch. The solution? Stock your makeup bag with the best waterproof eyebrow products, which run the gamut from tinted gels and felt-tip pens to waxy pomades and of-the-moment brow soaps. In other words, there’s a waterproof eyebrow product out there for everyone — so before you begin shopping, think about how you like your brows to look (or want them to look), then go from there.

To get more specific: If you’re a makeup minimalist and just want your brows to look a bit neater, go with a clear or tinted brow gel. For fluffed-up, Instagram-worthy brows, try one of those new, trendy brow soaps. Traditional brow pencils are great for filling in sparse areas and enhancing your brows’ natural arch, while precise, felt-tip pens can be useful for sketching on realistic-looking brow hairs à la Katie Jane Hughes. Ahead, you’ll find waterproof versions of all of these products and more, so no matter what the weather throws at you, your brows will remain perfectly “on fleek” — even if your hair doesn’t.

1. The Best Waterproof Eyebrow Pencil

With over 18,000 five-star Amazon ratings and thousands of glowing reviews, L'Oreal’s Brow Stylist Definer eyebrow pencil is a clear crowd favorite. Offered in 10 shades, the self-sharpening pencil features an extremely fine tip so you can fill in spares patches and create flawless arches. Flip it over, and the other side has a spoolie brush to groom and shape your brows and blend in the product. This pencil can be used even if you wear contacts or have sensitive eyes, and no matter what circumstances come up, your brows will not smudge.

Available shades: 10

2. The Best Waterproof Eyebrow Pen

If you prefer a brow pen or have always wanted to try drawing on realistic-looking hair strokes like you’ve seen on Instagram, pick up the Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Brow Color. The precise, marker-like tip glides across skin easily and won't smudge or drip once it’s dry. This brow color comes in four shades, and the waterproof formula has the bonus of containing nourishing ingredients like honey, aloe, and chamomile.

Available shades: 4

3. The Best Waterproof Pencil/Gel Duo

This clever brow pencil from Laura Geller New York has a clear eyebrow gel built into the other end, so it’s an especially great choice for the person who’s always on the go. The pencil has an angled tip, which is perfect for drawing on arches, and the gel comes with a small, fluffy brush. Both products are waterproof and won’t fade from your face until it’s time to wash everything off.

Available shades: 4

4. The Best Waterproof Pencil/Powder Duo

Another thoughtfully designed, two-in-one product, Revlon’s Colorstay eyebrow pencil has a tube of brow powder with a sponge-tip applicator hidden inside (and on the other end is a spoolie brush for grooming and shaping). The brand says you’ll get up to 16 hours of fade-proof wear with this product, and it’s sold in an impressive range of 10 shades. Use the pencil to draw on hairs and outline your desired shape, then fill everything in with the powder for a thick, fluffy look.

Available shades: 10

5. The Best Waterproof Tinted Eyebrow Gel

No brow product roundup would be complete without an offering from brow experts Anastasia Beverly Hills, the brand founded by celebrity eyebrow artist Anastasia Soare. Their Dipbrow Gel is one of ABH’s most popular products: It’s a waterproof gel that tints, grooms, and shapes your eyebrows in one stroke, and it won’t wash off until you want it to (the brand says to expect at least 12 hours of wear time with this). Technically, you could use this as mascara, too.

Available shades: 8

6. The Best Waterproof Brow Pomade

If you prefer the artistic allowance that a brow pomade offers, try Maybelline’s best-selling TattooStudio Brow Pomade. This under-$10 kit comes with the pomade itself, which dries down to a matte finish, and a dual-ended brush for grooming, applying, and shaping. Not only is the pomade waterproof, but Maybelline says that it’ll last for a whopping 24 hours without smudging or transferring. No wonder it’s been awarded over 5,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

Available shades: 8

7. The Best Waterproof Brow Soap

Love the look of full, fluffy, flat-looking brows? Then you need to try the soap brow technique. You can use a regular bar of soap to do this, but a specially designed brow soap — like this one from The Brow Fixx — makes everything so much easier. This natural soap is made with a blend of glycerin, coconut, safflower, and castor oils, and it dries down to a clear finish. It won’t flake once it’s set, and it’s waterproof, so your brows will stay in place all day long. The soap also comes with a three-in-one brush to shape and fluff up your brows.