(Skin Care)

These Top-Rated J-Beauty Products Might Just Change Your Routine For Good

They all have rave reviews, too.

By Amanda Ross
@heroinemake

J-Beauty might just be a skin care-lovers dream: brands, products, and routines that marry modern science technology with traditional practices and an emphasis on less-is-more minimalism. A far cry from the 10-step standard of K-beauty or the jam-packed medicine cabinets in the U.S., J-beauty, or Japanese skin care and makeup, is all about treating skin to gentle workhorses formulated with the best, most nourishing ingredients for a naturally radiant glow.

Centered primarily around cleansing, moisturizing, and protective nourishment (think major SPF), J-beauty practices are more about preventing future skin dilemmas than waging war on every spot and line to crop up. The result is skin at its least-stressed: soft, plump, and luminous. While those of us in the U.S. don’t have access to the full-scale glory of a Japanese department store’s beauty floor, there are many top-rated J-beauty brands and products available stateside that might just make you a convert for life. Whether you’re interested in a few high-tech products or traditional techniques to supplement your well-loved morning regimen or after a complete routine overhaul, there’s absolutely a J-beauty pick for whatever your needs may be. Scroll on and discover some of the best J-beauty products and brands out there.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

CANMAKE
Cream Cheek Blush
$10

Another girly-glam product from CANMAKE, this lush cream blush is loved by civilians and celebs alike — Jenna Lyons has called it a treasure and says she used to ask friends and family to bring extras home from trips to Japan. Fortunately, CANMAKE now has an official Amazon shop with these creamy, radiant blushes in every shade.