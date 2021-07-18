J-Beauty might just be a skin care-lovers dream: brands, products, and routines that marry modern science technology with traditional practices and an emphasis on less-is-more minimalism. A far cry from the 10-step standard of K-beauty or the jam-packed medicine cabinets in the U.S., J-beauty, or Japanese skin care and makeup, is all about treating skin to gentle workhorses formulated with the best, most nourishing ingredients for a naturally radiant glow.

Centered primarily around cleansing, moisturizing, and protective nourishment (think major SPF), J-beauty practices are more about preventing future skin dilemmas than waging war on every spot and line to crop up. The result is skin at its least-stressed: soft, plump, and luminous. While those of us in the U.S. don’t have access to the full-scale glory of a Japanese department store’s beauty floor, there are many top-rated J-beauty brands and products available stateside that might just make you a convert for life. Whether you’re interested in a few high-tech products or traditional techniques to supplement your well-loved morning regimen or after a complete routine overhaul, there’s absolutely a J-beauty pick for whatever your needs may be. Scroll on and discover some of the best J-beauty products and brands out there.

