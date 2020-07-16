You don't have to consider yourself an expert in Japanese skin care to have heard of the beauty brand DHC. Its Deep Cleansing Oil — a bright gold cleanser wrapped up in an iconically minimalist bottle — is a certifiable cult favorite; it's one of DHC's best-sellers, fodder for many an internet discussion board, and has net thousands of reviews across the web. That said, you will need to be plugged into the brand's U.S. channels to hear about its latest launch: the DHC By The Sea Mineral Lotion and Cream. This isn't because it's a secret. Rather, it's simply still very, very new — the By The Sea duo only launched on July 1.

Admittedly, you still might not know the difference between a lotion and a cream, though. (Since yes, they are two different products.) The $38 By The Sea Mineral Cream is a more "traditional" facial moisturizer, with a milky jelly texture and packaged in a tub. On the other hand, the $32 By The Sea Mineral Lotion is a Japanese facial lotion — a quick-to-absorb liquid that acts as the first step in a double-moisturizer routine. Think double cleansing, but with hydrators instead; the lotion hydrates, and then the moisturizer "seals" it in.

You'll want to make sure all of the By The Sea duo's good-for-your-skin ingredients stay put, too. The name takes after the formula's Izu-Akazawa deep sea water base, which went under two different purifying treatments: electric dialysis (which removes certain minerals) and reverse osmosis (which removes sodium, chloride, and sulfate). Then, DHC layered fermented lactobacillus liquid — similarly derived from the same sea water — along with blemish-reducing Japanese rose extract and skin-strengthening purple laver seaweed extract. So, not only will your skin be plump and moisturized, but it'll be more balanced and clear, as well.

Both the By The Sea Mineral Lotion and the By The Sea Mineral Cream are available on DHC's website individually. Or, pick up The Sea Mineral Double Moisture set for a bit of additional savings. The duo is made to work in tandem, after all.

