The Best Hair Masks For Dry, Brittle Strands
Like my skin, there are certain times of the year where my hair resembles a sundried tomato, and usually feels like a piece of dead grass that hasn't been watered in weeks. This typically happens around October when the air is chillier, which is why I started my search for the best hair masks for dry hair in March. (What can I say? The pandemic has made me proactive.) According to the pros, the hunt to repair my drought like strands ends in the hair aisles of retailers like Sephora and Target.
Ciara Costenoble, a celebrity hairstylist whose clients include Kim Kardashian and Taraji P. Henson, says there are two different types of hair masks to consider: Protein and moisture. "Dry hair can be caused by lack of proper moisture, due to damage or not enough nutrients," the hairstylist says. "Just like your body, your hair needs moisture which can be compared to how our body needs water and protein to build up and reconstruct the hair follicle." And if you're considering a protein mask, she suggests Aveda's Botanical Repair Intensive Strengthening Masque. "The key word is repair and that is exactly what this vegan mask does," she notes. "Plant based with protein packs real results. It’s like the best protein smoothie for your hair."
When you're looking for a hair mask specifically for dry hair, Naeemah Lafond, a celebrity and editorial hairstylist, says to read the labels and keep your eyes open for ingredients like plant butters and healthy oils, such as shea butter and seabuckthorn berry oil. "These ingredients will help to intensely hydrate and nourish the hair. Superfoods are as good for your hair as they are for your body."
And if you're one to love a DIY beauty experiment, Joseph Maine, a celebrity hairstylist who works with Ashley Benson and Katie Holmes, has a few suggestions for a hair mask that can be found in your pantry and fridge. Some ingredients he recommends using are egg, yogurt, mayonnaise, coconut oil, jojoba oil, olive oil, and honey. "These ingredients have great results and short shelf life when mixed together. So many over the counter masks are jam packed with extra stuff your hair doesn’t need."
Restore dehydrated hair with the best hair masks for dry hair below. Your brittle locks will thank you.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
The Best Hair Masks For Moisturizing
Aveda's Dry Remedy Moisturizing Masque has been a longtime staple for Costenoble. "It has a thick and luscious texture and is infused with buriti oil," she says. "This trusty natural conditioner will have your tresses shiny and silky."
Restore your hair's moisture with Briogeo's Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask. Formulated with rosehip oil, algae extract, and B vitamins, this product works well with all hair types.
Leonor Greyl's Masque Quintessence Deep Nourishing Treatment Mask is specifically catered to treat dry, damaged hair. Made with cupuaçu and manketti nul oils, this mask will give brittle strands much needed moisture.
"For dry, lifeless damaged hair, this is the key," Costenoble says. "[It's] light enough to be used on all hair textures, yet I call this a heavy hitter when it comes to results."
The Best Hair Masks For Protein
Formulated with artichoke leaf extract, tamarind seed extract, and smart keratin, OUAI's Treatment Hair Mask helps to mend split ends. Plus, the lovely rich rose scent doesn't hurt.
Ted Gibson, a celebrity hairstylist who works with Angelina Jolie and Sandra Oh, uses Goldwell's Kerasilk Reconstruct Intensive Repair Mask at his STARING salon, and says guests love it.
Containing lemon peel extracts and St. John's wort and chamomile extracts, Christophe Robin's Cleansing Hair Mask with Lemon works to restore hair breakage.
According to its product description, Living Proof's Restore Repair Hair Mask reduces breakage up to 70 percent after one use. Additionally, this mask will give your hair some shine.
The Best Hair Masks With Natural Ingredients
Infused with shea butter, argan oil, and caryocar brasiliense fruit oil, Moroccanoil's Restorative Hair Mask aids in repairing dry hair.
If your hair is curly to coily, you'll love Carol's Daughter Coco Crème Curl Quenching Deep Moisture Mask. Containing a cocktail of coconut oil, coconut milk, mango butter, and murumuru butter, this mask is perfect for extremely dehydrated hair.
SheaMoisture's Manuka Honey & Marfura Oil Hydration Intensive Masque Hair Treatment is both affordable and powerful. For under $10. this hair mask is ideal for those with curly textured hair. Infused with manuka honey, this product provides ultimate conditioning.