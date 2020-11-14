Like my skin, there are certain times of the year where my hair resembles a sundried tomato, and usually feels like a piece of dead grass that hasn't been watered in weeks. This typically happens around October when the air is chillier, which is why I started my search for the best hair masks for dry hair in March. (What can I say? The pandemic has made me proactive.) According to the pros, the hunt to repair my drought like strands ends in the hair aisles of retailers like Sephora and Target.

Ciara Costenoble, a celebrity hairstylist whose clients include Kim Kardashian and Taraji P. Henson, says there are two different types of hair masks to consider: Protein and moisture. "Dry hair can be caused by lack of proper moisture, due to damage or not enough nutrients," the hairstylist says. "Just like your body, your hair needs moisture which can be compared to how our body needs water and protein to build up and reconstruct the hair follicle." And if you're considering a protein mask, she suggests Aveda's Botanical Repair Intensive Strengthening Masque. "The key word is repair and that is exactly what this vegan mask does," she notes. "Plant based with protein packs real results. It’s like the best protein smoothie for your hair."

When you're looking for a hair mask specifically for dry hair, Naeemah Lafond, a celebrity and editorial hairstylist, says to read the labels and keep your eyes open for ingredients like plant butters and healthy oils, such as shea butter and seabuckthorn berry oil. "These ingredients will help to intensely hydrate and nourish the hair. Superfoods are as good for your hair as they are for your body."

And if you're one to love a DIY beauty experiment, Joseph Maine, a celebrity hairstylist who works with Ashley Benson and Katie Holmes, has a few suggestions for a hair mask that can be found in your pantry and fridge. Some ingredients he recommends using are egg, yogurt, mayonnaise, coconut oil, jojoba oil, olive oil, and honey. "These ingredients have great results and short shelf life when mixed together. So many over the counter masks are jam packed with extra stuff your hair doesn’t need."

Restore dehydrated hair with the best hair masks for dry hair below. Your brittle locks will thank you.

The Best Hair Masks For Moisturizing

The Best Hair Masks For Protein

The Best Hair Masks With Natural Ingredients