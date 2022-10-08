As a beauty editor who tests ample amounts of skin, hair, body, and face products every month, it takes a lot to shock (and impress) me. But that all changed on a recent trip to Iceland when I was introduced to Blue Lagoon Iceland and its best-selling BL+ The Serum and BL+ The Cream. While in Grindavík, I had the pleasure of meeting lead scientist Ása Brynjólfsdóttir who has dedicated years of her life studying geothermal seawater, a key element in all Blue Lagoon Iceland skin care products.

Infused with silica and geothermal water, Blue Lagoon Iceland’s famous geothermal spa and products are known to help people with chronic skin ailments like psoriasis, so I wasn’t surprised when I immediately noticed the appearance of my rosacea, a skin condition that causes flushed skin, drastically decrease after receiving my facial from Blue Lagoon staff and everyday use of the products since. Although my small flare-ups aren’t daily and last for no more than a couple hours, I am always on the hunt for products that help soothe and reduce the redness. Sure, I’ve found a couple quick fixes, but nothing has had more staying power than the combination of BL+ the serum and BL+ the cream

For four weeks now, I’ve used both products in the morning and evening, applying to my face and neck as instructed, and have witnessed dewier, more supple skin, and less overall redness. I credit this to the three superstar ingredients found in both items: a proprietary BL+ complex, niacinamide, and squalene. Composed of Blue Lagoon microalgae and Blue Lagoon silica, BL+ complex helps to stimulate collagen production and strengthen the skin barrier — two important factors for healthy and youthful-looking skin.

The niacinamide improves skin tone and texture, while ceramides help smooth and hydrate. Another added cherry on top: the squalene aids in sealing in moisture and makes skin look super dewy. Not only has it minimized my pesky rosacea, but it’s helped tighten my skin and leaves it feeling hydrated after application. And thanks to the lightweight texture, both products stood the test of time in 20°F and 102°F weather over the last few weeks — making them great season-less must-haves.

Ahead, the two hero skin care items I swear by for rosacea-prone skin and other favorites from the brand.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.