Join TZR editors for Main Squeeze, the series dedicated to sharing beloved beauty products — be they bold, effective, or simply fun — that make our week just a little bit better. Ahead, Team TZR spotlights their favorite body oils of the moment.

The body care category is continuously growing. More and more brands are expanding their lines to include products formulated to address the same skin concerns as your face. While retinol lotions work wonders for boosting firmness, the best body oils soothe and soften your body. Most importantly, their tried-and-true ingredients create a luxurious experience while simultaneously nourishing skin. Lotions tend to be water-based and penetrate the surface layers to provide deep hydration. However, body oils are blends of naturally occurring oils from plants and other botanical sources. Applying one allows your skin to soak up all these nutrients, leaving you with a healthy glow.

If you use a body lotion or cream and don’t have chronically dry skin, you might think body oil isn’t an essential step in your routine. And to some degree, you’re right. But why not treat yourself? True, they’re great for combating winter dehydration. But they also give you dewy and radiant skin come spring and summer. If you’re new to using an oil, finding one that fits your needs can be a challenge because there are so many options to choose from. Whether you’re looking for a hydrating dry oil or one that makes your skin glow à la J.Lo, TZR editors have the best recommendations. Keep reading to see their top picks.

“My skin needs extra hydration in the winter, and Monika Blunder's body oil keeps me moisturized and dewy. The scent is absolutely divine — it makes me feel like I've just stepped out of a spa. This product is more than just a body oil, though — when introducing me to the product, the celebrity makeup artist mixed the oil with my foundation to give my skin a luminous finish.”— Maggie Haddad, sr strategist, social media, TZR

“During this time of year, my skin needs extra hydration, so I always layer an oil into my body care routine. I’ve recently added this one to my lineup because it’s lightweight like a dry oil, but it’s deeply nourishing. It’s made from a unique blend of oils and even includes yuzu and tsubaki oil, which I’ve grown to love in some of my face oils. The sent is also a winner as it’s slightly sweet and not too overbearing.”— Jessica Fields, beauty writer, TZR

“Confession: I've never gotten a spray tan in my life. So, I typically rely on tinted self-tanners in a pinch and glowy body oils for some subtle everyday shimmer. This Tom Ford formula is perfect for the latter (and a vacation must!). It makes my skin feel silky smooth, smells like a sweet treat, and leaves me with a subtle, glistening sun-kissed finish.”— Angela Melero, executive editor, TZR

“I am forever indebted to the Mara Sea Sculpt Body Oil for several reasons. Yes, there’s the hydration factor — my skin is in full dolphin mode when I slick this on after shaving in the shower, and its intuitive design makes it easy to dispense. The best thing about this oil, though, is using it in my daily dry brushing, lymphatic drainage, and fascia rolling routines. Its formula is filled with ocean-sourced ingredients said to help smooth out the skin, and I’ve definitely seen results, especially along the back of my legs.”— Amanda Ross, beauty editor, TZR

“Whenever my skin gets painfully dry during the cold winter months, Neutrogena's body oil is a go-to. The lightweight formula, which is made with sesame oil, makes my skin feel so soft and smooth. Honestly, I don't think I'll ever stop repurchasing it.” — Kelsey Stewart, associate fashion editor, TZR

“I never thought I'd be a shimmering body oil type of girl, but I love the subtle, light-catching sheen this one gives me. During the summer, I'll wear in on my legs when I want them to look extra glowy; but right now, in the dead of the winter, it's the perfect pick-me-up on my décolletage before going out for the night." — Alison Syrett, deputy fashion editor, TZR

“When I truly want to wind down at the end of a long, stressful day, I’ll treat myself to an ‘everything shower.’ The grand finale of my routine is slathering myself in this body oil. Using Keys Soulcare products always feel like a luxurious moment of self-care, thanks to the formulas of tried-and-true skin care ingredients and divine, calming scents.” –Erin Lukas, deputy beauty editor, TZR

“I've tried many body oils since I first tried Dr. Hauschka's blackthorn oil 12 years ago when I was pregnant with my daughter. Yet, I come back to this one each time. No other body oil smells as divine, and not too overpowering, and absorbs as well and keeps my skin moisturized for hours.”— Kathy Lee, editor-in-chief, TZR

“There's no better body oil than Juara's Candlenut Glow Body Oil, which smells decadent and leaves my skin feeling silky and hydrated. It's made with Indonesian candlenut, passion fruit oil, and plumeria, which instantly get rid of my dry, scaly winter skin — and because it's a dry oil, it sinks in instantly and doesn't feel greasy. It's my go-to body product, and I'm never without it.”— Faith Xue, executive beauty director, lifestyle, BDG

“This product was my introduction to body oil, and it remains at the top of my list. The blend of moisture-boosting açai, babassu, and passionfruit oils, plus radiance-boosting antioxidants leave my skin soft, smooth, and bright, never greasy.”— Lukas

“I hadn’t dabbled much into dry oils fearing they wouldn’t be as moisturizing, but this one converted me. The blend of argan and hibiscus seed oil is lightweight and melts into my skin instantly, locking in moisture. It also has a warm fragrance that’s comforting after a steamy shower. I like to use it after an exfoliating body scrub because it gives my skin an incredible glow and delicious scent.” — Fields