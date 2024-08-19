We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
For most body care lovers, it’s considered sacrilegious to get out of the shower or start your day without lotioning up. It’s a key step in maintaining skin that’s soft, hydrated, and smooth. Plus, moisturizing helps avoid the irritation caused by dryness and can provide a nice, shiny glow to your limbs.Lotion can come in so many forms including light, heavy, or even gel textures, but recently, the internet seems to be raving about body butters. Like their name implies, these thick, extra-nourishing creams give the skin a buttery-soft feel while putting in additional work for long-lasting hydration. The best body butters also add that sheen that makes skin lookradiant and feel more taut.
Dr. Serena Mraz, M.D., board-certified dermatologist of Solano Dermatology and Associates in Vallejo, CA, describes body butters as more “emolliating” than alternative creams and lotions, meaning that they offer top-tier moisturization that is critical for skin health.
Mraz says it’s important to give all of your skin surface “love and care” year-round. “This is not only a good idea for appearance and comfort reasons, but likely also important for brain health and overall health,” she adds. “The skin microbiome has the best chance of being optimally balanced and keeping your brain and body healthy when the skin is well moisturized with an intact healthy barrier function.”
And body butters are just the product to help you achieve ample hydration.Mraz suggests looking for formulas withargan oil to “prevent the shea butter from hardening” since the softening ingredient is commonly found in all types of lotions. She also suggests kukui nut oil as it’s “rich in linoleic acid and oleic fatty acids, providing anti-inflammatory and potent antioxidant activities that work to repair and optimize the skin barrier without greasiness or heaviness,” says Mraz.
If you need some help finding options that feature these ingredients and more, TZR has compiled a list of the some of the best choices on the market. Ahead,you’ll find body butters that promote enduring hydration and result in luminous skin.