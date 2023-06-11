Ah, the sweet sounds — and smell, and sights, and…skin care — of a fresh summer. After a few false starts and otherwise unexpected weather, summer is finally here, bringing the best new beauty products of June 2023 with it. Though the season technically doesn’t celebrate its official start until June 21, the month’s most notable launches are already on their way. No matter if your summer vibe is beachy-breezey, goth motif-heavy, or over-the-top and palpably glamorous, there’s more than enough newness to keep you inspired long after the last spritzes of June are sipped. And that goes double for those still trying to decide on their warm-weather aesthetic.

Just a few days into June and it’s already looking promising. On the skin care front, a sweat-swabbing cleanser from top celebrity aesthetician Sofie Pavitt is earning rave reviews, along with hair masks for maximum shine, a head-to-toe perfecting body scrub, and a glow-inducing blush hybrid by Saie that brand founder Laney Crowell calls both effortlessly cool and totally unique. Confirmed: it’s going to be a great summer.

Ahead, the very best new makeup, skin care, hair products, and fragrances of the month, with more launches added weekly as they roll out.

