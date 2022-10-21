The greatest gifts are those given for no good reason at all, and that goes double for the ones you buy for yourself. And, as it happens, skin care products make the perfect self-purchased pick-me-ups. Think about it — it’s me-time, it’s skin health, it’s grounding and indulgent and necessary all at once. You never need an excuse to get a little freewheeling with the add-to-cart button, but if you were looking for one, consider this it. The best new skin care products of October 2022 run the gamut from luxurious cleansers to workhorse masks, but they all feature thoroughly-vetted formulas, fun packaging, and results-driven ingredients designed to make this month the smoothest, dewiest one yet.

Ahead of the true winter weather, prep skin with a robust exfoliant, like the Bloomeffects all-over polish that comes complete with its own itty-bitty wooden spoon for dispensing product. Smooth it out with Blue Lagoon’s straight-from-Iceland retinol, then swaddle your entire face in Farmhouse Fresh’s new calming mask — you can even see online exactly which rescue animal your purchase helps support. This October, treat yourself to extravagant yet effective beauty products simply because...well, because it’s October. Ahead, the month’s very best new skin care products, curated.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Best Exfoliators

Best Acne Treatments

Best Serums

Best Moisturizing Mask

Best Cleansers

Best Eye & Lip Cream

Best Face Oil

Best Retinol

Best Overnight Mask

Best Night Cream