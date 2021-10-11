Crazy-good beauty products are famously pricey — often times rightfully so. Sometimes, years go into perfecting formulas before they hit the shelves at your favorite store and eventually make their way into your diligently curated regimen.

That said, it’s not exactly easy to gift a luxury beauty product. “Maybe they already own a similar product,” you might think as you hover over the ‘Add to Cart’ button before settling on a trusty gift card for the nth year in a row.

This, is one of the reasons why luxury brands and retailers do us the favor of curating special value sets for the holiday season. Or, more affectionately called: advent calendars. Most of them come chock full of sample-size products so that the recipient can try and test everything to find out what they love — and need — most.

The retailer leading the charge when it comes to advent calendars is Net-A-Porter. Every year, the luxury fashion retailer unveils a new version and the 2021 Net-A-Porter Beauty Advent Calendar is officially here! It’s packed with a mix of 17 full-size and eight travel-size hair, skin, and makeup products from cult-favorite brands like Augustinus Bader, Sachajuan, Victoria Beckham Beauty, and more.

A small sampling of the items in Net-A-Porter’s 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar

This year’s advent calendar contains more than $1,800 worth of products, but it will only cost you a fraction of that, at $350. Of course, that’s not a low price tag, per se, but keep in mind that some skin care products cost that much for a single sku.

Some products you can look out for in this year’s calendar include *warning: spoilers ahead* Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Lipstick in the beloved berry-pink shade named “Sway,” the indulgent Leonor Greyl Paris Masque Fleurs de Jasmin, and Professor Augustinus Bader’s cult-favorite Rich Cream.

Take note that Net-A-Porter's 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar is limited-edition, so you ought to jump on it if you want to gift it to a friend, loved one, or yourself this holiday season. Study the luxe lineup in its entirety below.

