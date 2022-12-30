With the year wrapping up, it’s definitely a time of reflection. And looking back on 2022, it’s safe to say it was a big year for beauty launches. From viral TikTok products to celebrity-backed labels, there was no shortage of products to play with this year. Some items became popular for their instant results while others were embraced for their innovative formulations and multi-tasking abilities.

The latter seemed to shine especially bright this year. “As much as some people love a 10-step routine, returning back to busy lives after the pandemic, not everyone could commit to so many steps and looked for products that provided multiple benefits,” says Dr. Marisa Garshick, New York City-based dermatologist.

This year also saw a plethora of new brand launches, celebrity-founded in particular, that truly resonated with consumers [Rhode skin, anyone?], and at-home devices that made us feel like professionals, making it difficult to sort through what to try and what was the best. To help cut through the noise, TZR reached out to the top industry pros to uncover their favorite products of the year. From brushes that deliver a perfect blowout, hair accessories that make styling a breeze, to the perfect “glazed donut skin” moisturizer, ahead, the shining stars of 2022 that both the pros and our own team can’t stop using.

The Best Hair Products Of 2022

The Best Makeup Of 2022

The Best Skin Care Products Of 2022