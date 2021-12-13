Between sleepless nights, a crying infant, diaper changes, doctors appointments, and everything in between, finding time to unwind can be difficult for a new mom. That’s where you come in this holiday season. Celebrate that special woman in your life with some of the best beauty and wellness gifts for new moms — think spa-worthy self-care presents that are guaranteed to bring some zen into the home (where she likely needs it the most).

Encourage a relaxing environment with spa-grade facial steamers, beautifully scented candles, serums that will leave her sleepless skin glowing, beauty gadgets and tools that will help diminish her stress, and rich hand and body creams to melt away the struggles of her busy days.

Ahead, TZR compiled the 23 best pampering gifts for a new mom who is stressed, has little me-time, and could use a bit more TLC. Even if she only has a few minutes to spare for herself, without a doubt these beauty essentials will make her long days and nights so much easier. After all, she deserves it, right?

Formulated with neroli, rose, and sandalwood, give her the gift of deep hydration and soothe her up-all-night skin with this fast-absorbing daily face cream. Bonus: It acts as a wrinkle-buster when used as a night cream.

Treat her to a calming, steamy therapeutic experience with Honest x Vanity Planet’s Ionic Facial Steamer. The steamer will prep her skin for a more effective skin care routine while clarifying and hydrating skin as it steams away impurities. It is the perfect gift to help unveil her inner glow.

Fact: A lack of sleep will affect the way your skin looks and feels. The NEOM Perfect Night's Sleep Candle is a blend of 100% natural fragrances with 19 essential oils, including English lavender, jasmine, basil, carrot seed oil, and more to help her relax and prepare for the perfect night’s sleep.

Ignae’s Regenerative Body Oil features bakuchiol, which promotes collagen production and repairs skin from photo damage. It’s also packed with vitamin E and camellia japonica seed oil to help soothe inflammation and hydrate for a total body skin renewal.

Formulated with little or no water and made in the USA, Reed + Gwen is the perfect gift for the eco-friendly new mom. The brand’s Moisturizing Marula Body Scrub, made with rose clay and cane sugar, is both exfoliating and conditioning as it buffs away dead skin cells to reveal shiny, supple skin.

Allow her to detox from a busy day with her newborn with a nice salt soak. Farmaesthetics Pink Petal Rose Solar Salt Mineral Bath is formulated with pink Himalayan salts, epsom, organic rose petals, and rose essential oil. A handful is all she’ll need to detox, remineralize her body to relieve tension and muscular strain, and soften the skin.

This mousse peeling formula helps effectively reduce blackheads, whiteheads, dead skin, dirt, and impurities for an overall smoother and firmer looking complexion. The creamy, rich texture gently exfoliates without any irritation making it great for all skin types and all ages. The best part: She’ll see immediate results after just one use.

When you think about pampering a new mom, you might only think face and body, but you can’t forget about her hands. The Tenoverten Rewind Exfoliator will be her saving grace for feel-good skin, even if she’s washing her hands constantly. The gentle exfoliator, made with hibiscus sabdaria flower powder and lactic acid, will soften skin texture and reduce visible signs of aging.

Formulated with rosemary, sage, and chamomile to balance and soothe the body and mind, the Omorovicza Bathing Duo has a mineral-rich blend of salts to detoxify, relieve aching muscles, and alleviate tension.

New moms are busy moms, and with barely enough time in the day, they need simplified solutions. Enter Hanni’s Shave Set, a waterless shave that will decrease the time it takes her to complete her hair removal routine. The set comes with the shave pillow (a new take on shave cream), that will glide over her skin and lock in a smooth, glowing finish. She can even use it throughout the day for mess-free hydration on-the-go. The weighted razor and single-blade design exfoliates away dead skin and removes hair in the most gentle way possible for a non-irritating shave every single time.

Shea Radiance’s Whipped Shea Butter is a rich, mouse-like butter that can be used all over (lips, hands, elbows, legs, and feet) to retain moisture and nourish the skin. Made with aromatic cocoa butter, rich oatmeal, and rice bran oil, it can also help relieve itchy winter skin.

Infused with vitamin E, shea butter oil, and olive oil, DeoDoc Gentle Bubble Bath will keep her skin feeling nourished and moisturized. The creamy floral-scented foam makes for a relaxing and calming ritual for any new mom.

To combat dry winter skin, give her the gift of Marianella Rosewood And Litsea Cubeba Imperial Jade Body Oil. The quick-absorbing oil can be massaged into skin post-shower or throughout her day. It doesn’t have a greasy residue and will help to reduce inflammation and fend off free-radicals — keeping skin aging at bay.

This environmentally friendly reusable eye mask will allow her to indulge in a quick under eye treatment using her favorite serum. It promotes maximum product absorption in the delicate eye area, leaving the skin hydrated, de-puffed, and glowing.

My Emollient Peppermint Body Butter includes vitamins A, C and E, omega 3 and 6, cocoa butter, beeswax, and peppermint essential oil to lock in moisture for 72 hours. For optimal results, encourage her to apply after showering when the skin is a bit moist.

A soothing at-home face massage requires a great oil for slip and to add much-needed moisture into the skin, and this formula fits the bill perfectly. Rich in tsubaki and pomegranate seed oil to fight inflammation and protect against free-radical damage, her skin will look and feel better than ever with just a few drops.

Formulated with chaga mushrooms, celery seed oil, aloe vera, and beeswax, After Dark Anti-Aging Night Serum helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while restoring elasticity.

Whether used on errands to the grocery store or at home, Vanity Planet’s Rousa Vibrating Rose Quartz Roller is the perfect tool to have while on-the-go for new moms. The vibrational cooling power of rose quartz will help calm any puffiness and irritation, amplify circulation, and give her a visible lift.

The Atomiser, a waterless, portable diffuser from Aromatherapy Associates will fill her home with 100% natural aromas. With a quick pop-off top, she can seamlessly switch between blends (De-Stress, Deep-Relax, Revive, and more) for whatever wellbeing moment she is seeking. The air compression disperses micro-fine mist and can be set for 30 minutes, 60 minutes, or three hours. This small but mighty tool will help create moments of calm and relaxation for any stressed mom.

As a new mom, she needs products that can do multiple things at the same time. That is exactly what she’ll get with The LED Electric Toothbrush, which simultaneously whitens and cleans with every use. Packed with with a long-lasting battery, charging base, and two LED brush heads, she’ll have pearly whites in no time.

From the popular face workout studio, Face Gym, the new mom can now sculpt her complexion while at-home. The High-Performance Contouring Tool will help lift, contour, and reduce facial tension. It also helps release blockages in the muscles by aiding with lymphatic drainage (which also helps to depuff the skin). Plus, the “teeth” part of the tool will help promote circulation and soften the appearance of fine lines.

On stressful days of caring for her baby, The Nue Co Mind Energy fragrance will boost focus and invigorate her energy. Specifically formulated to calm the mind, the fragrance is composed of pink peppercorn, clove, sage, juniper, and upcycled cedarwood. With a couple drops it will help create a mood shift for any stressed mom and stimulate the neural pathways to increase alertness and productivity.

This luxe bath oil will help the new mom in your life escape to her own tranquil spa, all from the comfort of her tub. Just a few drops of the ylang-ylang-, patchouli-, and lavender-rich oil are all she needs for a few moments of blissed out relaxation.