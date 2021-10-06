Though Lady Gaga skyrocketed to fame as a dance-pop diva, the 35-year-old is actually a classically trained musician. Her ongoing collaboration with music legend Tony Bennett has showcased her jazz sensibility and pure vocal talent, keeping fans guessing at every turn. Gaga has done the same with her makeup brand, Haus Laboratories, whose bold, cutting-edge products frequently tie into her latest music project. Haus Laboratories’ eyeshadow palette Love For Sale, a new limited-edition launch, features 18 innovative shades in four different finishes — all inspired by jazz music legends in celebration of her brand new album with Bennett.

“This super limited edition palette was made for the artist,” said the brand in an Instagram post. “Get inspired by true jazz icons and create endless looks from every day to artistry. This album-inspired palette was made in Italy with love & kindness, in very limited quantities. Experience one-swipe, full-coverage, true-to-pan payoff without fall out—in an 18-shade love story.”

The 18 show-stopping shades are pay homage to Gaga’s music heroes, from Ella Fitzgerald to Etta James to Amy Winehouse. Available in four distinct finishes, there’s truly something for everyone; nine plush matte shades offer silky-smooth blendability, four multidimensional metallics are formulated with pearls for a lasting sheen, four lustrous shimmers use a combination of pearls, emulsifiers, and Vitamin E to create multidimensional pigment, and one universal sheer sparkle topper creates a luster effect that can be worn alone or on top of other textures and shades.

Made in Italy and designed to take you from your daily routine to a glam night out, the Love For Sale palette is inspired by Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett’s album of the same name, which was released on September 30. Love For Sale is the duo’s second collaborative album together, as well as Gaga’s seventh album.

If you’re looking to get your hands on this jazz-inspired palette, you won’t want to waste any time — it’s only available in very limited quantities on HausLabs.com and Amazon.

