In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews.

Clean- and refillable-beauty titan Kjaer Weis just released its new Im-Possible mascara, which I’ve been particularly excited to test since I’m currently in the process of transitioning to a 100% clean beauty routine. I’m always on the lookout for new, clean products to replace my traditional formulas, but one thing that I’ve yet to kick to the curb is mascara. Unfortunately, most clean mascara formulas on the market today fail to deliver on volume, length, and hold. Instead, they tend to flake and smudge, and your lashes inevitably look droopy by lunchtime.

But, Kjaer Weis promises that the Im-Possible Mascara is not that kind of girl. The brand attests that the organic formula has the power to add volume, dimension, and length to lashes that last all day (a bold claim for a clean formula), while also including a slew of good-for-your-lash-hair ingredients to help strengthen and nourish. Essentially, the Im-Possible Mascara should act like the go-to mascara you’ve been using for years, without all the harmful ingredients that go along with traditional formulas. Was I skeptical? Absolutely — I’ve been misled by clean mascaras before. But now that I’ve tried it for a few weeks, I can finally give my honest review.

Isabella Sarlija

What Makes This Formula Seemingly Im-possible?

Packed inside this firetruck red tube are ingredients like raspberry water, which replenishes moisture and repairs damage to your lashes, along with marula oil, which is rich in protective vitamins C and E that nourish the lash hairs. There’s also sunflower seed oil, which contains oleic acid, a fatty acid that helps stop breakage and stimulates lash growth.

In order to get that sought-after hold, the formula uses carnauba wax, beeswax, and acacia gum, which work together to also boost volume without creating a chunky or flakey texture — it’s actually very creamy on the wand. There’s also no BHT or parabens, two of the most common ingredients in traditional mascara formulas that clean-beauty devotees want to avoid.

Isabella Sarlija

But what makes the Im-Possible mascara stand out against other clean beauty brands is the wand. The design has two sides: one is curved to add volume and dimension to the base of the lashes, and then a flat side to add length and definition.

The curved side of the Kjaer Weis Im-Possible Mascara. Isabella Sarlija

And in true Kjaer Weis fashion, this organic, COSMOS-certified mascara is refillable, meaning that once you’ve used up the wand and inner tube, you’ll be able to recycle them (which is often not the case for mascara packaging). Then you can order a refill and continue to use the chic red outer packaging.

The Im-Possible Mascara In Action

I typically wipe off the excess mascara from the wand when I apply it, since I find many formulas are too wet and clumpy and don’t give my lashes that desired separation. This wand, however, catches just the right amount of formula from the tube, which means I don’t have to wipe away any excess (because there isn’t any). A small detail, sure, but it’s appreciated, especially when you consider how much product you can waste that way.

Isabella Sarlija

I don’t curl my lashes before mascara, since they’re naturally curly on their own (thank you, genetics), so I dove right in on my bare lashes, touching the wider end of the wand at the base to create some separation, then flipped the wand to the flat side and combed through the ends of my lashes to add length and lift. The flat side works exceptionally well to define my lower lashes and allows me to sneak into the corners of my eyes to successfully coat every last lash without smudging. This is what it looks like after just one coat.

Isabella Sarlija

Now, Kjaer Weis’ new Im-Possible Mascara didn’t give me va-va-voom lashes that look like falsies, but it did significantly lift and separate for a pretty doe-eyed effect. It also solved my droopy-lash dilemma and made me put off scheduling a lash lift appointment for the time being. I also found that it lasts throughout the day, with very little smudging or flaking.

However, I have been wearing this mascara daily for a few weeks now and I’m not seeing any significant growth, but I do find that they feel less brittle and more moisturized (likely due to the added marula oil), which helps prevent breakage.

Overall, if you’re looking for a clean mascara that is going to give lifted, full, separated lashes that last until evening, I’d definitely recommend this mascara. It’s not the most dramatic effect, but if you like the come-hither effect of a lash lift, but don’t want to spend a few hundred dollars on that service, this is a great alternative. The refillable packaging is also a huge bonus, especially if you’re trying to make your beauty routine more sustainable. Consider this my whole-hearted endorsement.