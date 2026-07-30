Given the gourmand mania sweeping fragrance shelves and the growing popularity of non-citrus fruity notes — raspberry and peach in particular — it was perhaps inevitable that banana would find its way into more and more fragrances. But as tempting as it might be to write off the calcium-rich fruit as something of a category nepo baby, make no mistake: Banana has appeal (sorry, I had to) all on its own.

Much of the banana charm lies in the note’s versatility. “Banana in fine fragrance is much more nuanced than people expect,” says Nicole Mancini, a principal perfumer with dsm-Firmenich. “Rather than smelling like candy or an overly edible banana, it captures green, slightly unripe top notes alongside the creamy sweetness of the fruit and a soft, warm base,” giving perfumers plenty to work with. “Depending on how it's composed, banana can lean fresh and vibrant, or rich and comforting, making it a surprisingly refined ingredient in modern perfumery,” she adds.

Given this chameleon-like nature, banana is, unsurprisingly, a note “that changes character depending on what it's paired with,” says Mancini. “For a fresh, sophisticated take, it blends beautifully with florals, sandalwood, and musks, which highlight its green and creamy facets while keeping it elegant.”

Juliette Has a Gun

In gourmand fragrances, you’ll often catch the fruit paired with milky notes, vanilla, and tonka, to create a deeper, richer juice. The latter two in particular “act as an anchor for the banana, preventing it from fading too quickly while extending the fragrance’s longevity on the skin,” says Lush perfumer Emma Vincent. For something cozier and more gentle, “soft woods and muget can also help make banana feel more elevated and wearable year-round,” adds Mancini. And there’s always the option of going full smoothie mode: “Another approach leans into a playful, fruit-forward profile by blending banana with pear, strawberry, and mango,” says Vincent. “Pairing these notes with coconut or musk helps anchor the more volatile accords, allowing the vibrant fruit notes to linger longer on the skin.” Ready to find your perfect banana fragrance? Scroll on to discover a whole bunch of standouts in the growing category.

Granado Yes, Nós Temos Banana! Eau de Parfum $165 See On Granado Granado’s Yes, Nós Temos Banana! (translation: We have bananas!) opens on a very leafy, green note before settling into a creamier, warmer scent with a bit of sweetness. It’s what I’d imagine Josephine Baker wearing during “Un vent de folie.” | Key notes: Banana, peach blossom, iris, banana leaf, musk, sandalwood

Lush Banoffee Pie Body Spray $42 See On Lush Inspired by a popular British dessert — usually made with bananas, whipped cream, caramel sauce and a pastry base — Lush’s Banoffee Pie evokes the sweet treat by pairing banana notes with ambery labdanum resinoid, vanilla absolute, and tonka absolute. | Key notes: banana, vanilla, tonka, labdanum

Athena Club Sunmilk Hair & Body Mist $16 See On Athena Club Notes like vanilla soft serve and coconut cream up the gourmand vibes of Athena Club’s Banana Sunmilk, which smells like a sweet day lounging in the sun. Jasmine, Tahitian monoi, and velvet plum provide a fruity-floral touch that enhances the tropical energy. | Key notes: Banana milk, coconut cream, soft serve

Le Monde Gourmand Banana Délice Eau de Parfum $28 See On Le Monde Gourmand By bringing together notes of banana milk, coconut solar, and tonka bean (with pineapple and orange at the top), Le Monde Gourmand’s Banana Délice Eau de Parfum creates the olfactory equivalent of an elevated banana milkshake. | Key notes: banana milk, coconut solar, tonka bean

Juliette Has A Gun Banana Rush Eau de Parfum $150 See On Sephora Juliette Has a Gun offers up a cozier, spicier take on the note with Banana Rush, which enhances the creamy fruit with maple syrup and sandalwood. This is a gourmand for the folks who use “not too sweet” as the highest compliment. | Key notes: banana, maple syrup, coconut, vanilla, sandalwood

Nette Mochi Banane Eau de Parfum $140 See On Nette Another “dessert for those with a well-managed sweet tooth” option, Nette’s Mochi Banane blends blue banana with unusual gourmand and lactonic notes (mochi accord and rice milk, respectively). White Hawaiian hibiscus adds a fresh-floral touch. | Key notes: Blue banana, mochi accord, rice milk, white Hawaiian hibiscus

Bath & Body Works Banana Blend Perfume Mist $18 See On Bath & Body Works “Blend” really is the most apt descriptor for Bath & Body Works’ Banana Blend Perfume Mist; the key notes span the citrus, floral, and woody categories (with amber thrown in for good measure). The resulting fragrance is summery and very banana-forward. | Key notes: Italian bergamot, whipped banana, candied jasmine, smooth vanilla, radiant amber, sandalwood

Snif Hazel Split Body Mist $24 See On Ulta Snif’s whole vibe is playful and fun, and Hazel Split is no exception. By pairing creamy banana with notes like cocoa and hazelnut spread — along with coconut, amberwood, and musk — you get the fragrance version of a Nutella and banana sandwich (complimentary). | Key notes: Creamy banana, cocoa, hazelnut spread, coconut, amberwood, musk

Ellis Brooklyn Banana Milkshake Perfume Mist $39 See On Ellis Brooklyn If “fruity, sweet, and a little airy” is what you’re after, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better fit than Ellis Brooklyn’s Banana Milkshake. As the name would suggest, this mist incorporates plenty of notes that would be right at home on a malt shop menu. | Key notes: Banana milk, musk melon, papaya, apricot skin, vanilla cream, rum wood

Kayali Maui in a Bottle Eau de Parfum $105 See On Kayali Lots of fragrances go for that “vacation in a bottle” feel, but very few hit the mark quite like Kayali did with Maui in a Bottle Sweet Banana. The scent strikes a balance between tropical, fresh, and sweet that will immediately transport you to a lush beach. | Key notes: Sweet banana, coconut cream, jasmine, gardenia, sandalwood