In TZR’s Face Time, celebrities and tastemakers share the nitty-gritty details of their beauty and wellness routines — from holy-grail products to non-negotiable treatments.

Anyone who scrolls through Ava Phillippe’s Instagram feed will quickly conclude she has a deep appreciation for flowers. There are selfies in front of blossoming trees, snaps of her dog laying in a bed of roses, and sketches of orchid petals, to name just a few examples. No wonder Vince Camuto tapped the actor and model to be the face of the new Wonderbloom Haze fragrance. What sets this dreamy scent apart from the floral-forward original is the addition of gourmand notes like vanilla and woodsy amber.

This combination of sweet and floral is a scent profile Phillippe relates to. “I remember my grandma always smelled like vanilla or something sweet. She loves everything sweet,” she tells TZR. “My mom (actor Reese Witherspoon) always smells like gardenia or something a little more dry; a light floral.”

As for her own approach to wearing fragrance, she considers the vibe she wants to give off on that given day. “I think scent is really connected to memory, so when you're trying to make a good first impression or you're trying to get people to remember you, it's great to have a signature fragrance or at least smell good,” Phillippe shares. “So, a big part of how I choose a scent is considering what I want to impart on other people that I'm meeting.”

Along with switching up her fragrance, Phillippe has been known to experiment with her beauty looks too, specifically in regards to her hair color. Blonde, pink, and orange are just a few shades she’s tried out so far. Currently, she’s a rich chocolate brunette and is sticking to a simple makeup, hair, and skin care regimen when she’s not in the glam chair for work.

Ahead, Phillippe shares all of the essentials in her current beauty routine, plus the wellness app that helps her maintain a positive mindset.

Shaniqwa Jarvis

On Her Morning Skin Care Routine

“I’m big on Gua Sha at the moment. I love a lymphatic facial massage. I feel like you wake up all puffy and it's just nice to clear everything out and wake your skin.I definitely do a little eye patch to de-puff, too — especially if I'm going to be on camera or if I'm meeting people. Otherwise, the focus is just a solid moisturizer and sunscreen. I don't like to complicate it. I’ve been using the Dior Capture moisturizer. It’s so rich and it does feel like it wakes your skin up a little bit.”

On Her Nighttime Skin Care Routine

“A big part of my nighttime routine is getting everything off from the day. So, I use micellar water to get my makeup off, and then I love a BHA exfoliant. I use the one from Paula's Choice — it gets whatever's still stuck [in my pores] out. But again I keep it really simple. I’ll maybe use a serum or if I feel like I need to target something specific, and I’ll finish with a really thick moisturizer. I use the Biossance Omega Repair Cream at night.”

On Her Go-To Fragrance

“I'd say the OG Wonderbloom is very light daytime, very brunch with the girls. And then Wonderbloom Haze brings in this sultry, amber element to the floral palette that we already had going on. So, I'd wear it for a date night or going out to a dinner. That's the difference between the two for me. But Haze is really dreamy too. It's got a little bit of whimsy and a sweetness to it. It’s very youthful and feminine.”

On Her Makeup Must-Haves

“I'll try to keep [my daily routine] to the essentials, but I'm such a makeup fan, so I love to try new stuff. But mascara and eyeliner are huge for me because I feel like the eyes are the first thing people notice. I love a lash and I’m loving the Dior Diorshow mascara. Instead of black eyeliner, I like to use either brown or gray because I feel like since I'm pretty fair, black can look a little harsh sometimes. I love it for a glam look, but for everyday I usually lean a little softer. I'd say a lip liner is also a must because you can use it as a little bit of blush and define the lips. This isn’t an [on-the-go] type of product, but I’ve been loving the Sacheu lip stains. Not only is it satisfying to peel it off, but it stays all day, which I love not having to touch it up. I also use concealer to touch up a blemish if I have to.”

On Her Hair Routine

“I've been loving a gloss that I can do at home to add a little dimension to my brown hair. I use the one from dpHUE. It's great, and easy to find too — it's at every store that I go to. I also think heat protectant is huge. I have really fine hair, so I'm focused on not damaging it and keeping it long and luscious. I use the one from Virtue. I've also been loving rollers. That's something that I feel like we need to bring back. Maybe it's my Southern roots but I really do love big, bouncy hair.”

On Her Wellness Routine

“It's so easy to get caught up and distracted by what's on social media or what's in the news, so I'm trying to ground myself in my own ideas and my own manifestations from my life. I've been starting to do gratitude lists. I’ve been using a new app called With Gratitude that was co-founded by Suki Waterhouse. It prompts you everyday on your phone to write however many things [you’re grateful for] come to mind. It’s been really lovely and really helps me focus on the positive in a time that feels chaotic.

I also make sure I take care of my body by grounding myself in yoga or doing a HIIT workout. Feeling in control of my body and then fueling myself is so important. Specifically, I love to drink my greens [vegetables].”