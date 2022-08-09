(Hair)

Angelina Jolie’s Hair Transformation Is A Lesson In Simplicity

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

By Natasha Marsh
Angelina Jolie

Known for her winged eyeliner and bold lips, Angelina Jolie takes a classic and minimalist approach with her beauty choices. Jolie’s hair evolution is also a masterclass in understated glamour. Between her signature blown out brown locks to the plethora of updo variations, she knows the beauty of simplicity. Ahead, her best hairstyles over the years.

2003, Side Fringe

Angelina Jolie was one of the first to champion a classic side swoop bang. The Oscar-winning actor sported it to major events and dinner date nights in 2003 and always seemed to have a shiny salon finish.

