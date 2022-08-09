(Hair)
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
Known for her winged eyeliner and bold lips, Angelina Jolie takes a classic and minimalist approach with her beauty choices. Jolie’s hair evolution is also a masterclass in understated glamour. Between her signature blown out brown locks to the plethora of updo variations, she knows the beauty of simplicity. Ahead, her best hairstyles over the years.
Angelina Jolie was one of the first to champion a classic side swoop bang. The Oscar-winning actor sported it to major events and dinner date nights in 2003 and always seemed to have a shiny salon finish.