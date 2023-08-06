Amazon Keeps Selling Out Of These Cult-Favorite Beauty Products With Near-Perfect Reviews

Much like the perfect pair of jeans or chocolate chip cookie recipe, the perfect beauty product is hard to come by. That’s because in addition to having your own individual preferences as to what makes a good moisturizer or lipstick the best, you have to take things like skin type, skin concerns, and even skin sensitivities into consideration. Still, there are those rare superhero products — like the makeup, hair, and skin care staples on this list — that are so universally beloved, they reach cult-favorite status. Many of the products ahead come backed by dermatologists and industry professionals like celebrity makeup artists and hairstylists. But they also boast thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon — and at $40 or less, they’re surprisingly affordable. There’s just one catch: products this popular are hard to keep in stock. From a $12 pack of pimple patches that’s amassed nearly 100,000 five-star ratings to the anti-frizz spray that Jennifer Lopez’s hairstylist uses for impossibly glossy blowouts, keep scrolling for all of the products you’ll want to snatch up before they sell out again.

A Liquid Exfoliant That Even Sensitive Skin Types Can Use Amazon Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant $10 See On Amazon Paula’s Choice is known for its line of products that use science-backed ingredients and leave out common irritants, so it’s not totally surprising that even sensitive skin types have dubbed this BHA Liquid Exfoliant a “holy grail” product. The leave-on formula uses a 2% concentration of the BHA salicylic acid, which comes dermatologist-recommended for acne-prone skin for its ability to clear clogged pores of acne-causing oil and debris. Salicylic acid’s resurfacing abilities also make it helpful for brightening the overall skin tone, and this formula also contains green tea to soothe any potential irritation caused by the active ingredient. Perhaps the best part about the award-winning exfoliant is that it’s available in a 1-ounce travel size that’s perfect for testing the product out for less than $15.

This Pore-Blurring Primer That’s Less Than $10 Amazon e.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer $9 See On Amazon A primer is a must when you want your makeup to last (especially in the sweaty summer months), but if you’re also looking to blur the look of enlarged pores, e.l.f.’s Poreless Putty Primer has you covered on both fronts. Best for dry and combo skin types, the squalane- and green tea-infused primer smooths right over the skin, helping to keep it moisturized as it locks makeup into place. Plus, it’s cruelty-free and vegan.

A Dermatologist-Developed Retinol Serum Amazon CeraVe Retinol Serum for Post-Acne Marks and Skin Texture $17 See On Amazon Retinol may be the “gold standard” when it comes to skin care ingredients, but the vitamin A derivative is known for being highly unstable. Because exposure to air, light, and even heat can cause retinol to degrade and lose its effectiveness, products that use encapsulation technology to protect the active ingredient often come dermatologist-recommended. CeraVe’s Resurfacing Retinol Serum combines encapsulated retinol with three skin barrier-protecting ceramides to slowly release over time and better penetrate the skin (without causing more irritation). The drugstore product also includes ingredients like licorice root extract, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide to offer more brightening, moisturizing, and soothing benefits.

A Makeup Artist Favorite For Prepping Dry Skin Amazon Weleda Skin Food $10 See On Amazon A best-seller from the brand and a longtime favorite among makeup artists and celebs for its multi-tasking abilities, Weleda Skin Food can be used to gently hydrate and soothe skin from your face to your feet. Ingredients like lanolin, sunflower seed oil, sweet almond oil, and beeswax work to bind moisture to the skin while leaving it feeling immediately softer, and you’ll also find calming extracts like chamomile flower and calendula flower on the ingredients list. Dozens of Amazon reviewers note that it makes a great face mask, and Insta-famous derm Dr. Shereene Idriss uses it as a lip mask, too.

A Painless Way To Quickly Remove Unwanted Facial Hair Amazon Finishing Touch Flawless Women's Painless Hair Remover $16 See On Amazon If you’re looking for an at-home way to remove unwanted facial hair without the pain of waxing or irritation of shaving, this electric facial hair remover device has nearly 100,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. The $20 device uses an 18-karat gold-plated floating head that’s hypoallergenic and allows you to skim over the contours of your face without the risk of cuts or nicks. It’s battery-operated and small enough to fit in a makeup bag, so it’s easy to travel with, too.

A Peel For People Who Hate Peels Amazon Dr.G Brightening Peeling Gel $12 See On Amazon At-home peels are a tricky business, especially for those with sensitive skin. But this K-beauty peeling gel is a gentle way to exfoliate because it uses cellulose (instead of more aggressive chemical exfoliators) to remove dead skin cells without causing irritation. The dermatologist-developed peel also works to moisturize skin and leave it glowing, thanks to the addition for several types of hyaluronic acid and vitamin C.

This Skin-Brightening Cleanser Amazon RoC Multi Correxion Revive + Glow Gel Cleanser $10 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a daily cleanser with a bit more exfoliating power, consider this drugstore gel cleanser. Developed to help brighten skin over time with continued use, the lightweight cleanser includes glycolic acid for removing dead skin cells that can be contributing to dullness and vitamin C, which helps to fade unwanted hyperpigmentation. Because you’re rinsing it right off, you can use it daily (though you may want to start off using it just twice a week and work your way up to daily use depending on how your skin tolerates it). But you can also use this once or twice weekly and let it sit on your skin for 60 seconds before rinsing it off for a stronger (but still mild) exfoliation session.

These Patches That Heal Pimples While You Sleep Amazon Mighty Patch Acne Patch Treatment (36 Count) $13 See On Amazon When it comes to treating acne, there’s nothing easier than slapping a pimple patch over an impending zit and letting it work its magic while you sleep to draw out all of that gunk that you’d otherwise find yourself picking at (even though we all know we’re not supposed to). This Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch set is a beauty award-winning pack of 36 hydrocolloid patches, which also come highly rated on Amazon with over 90,000 (and counting) five-star ratings. Many reviewers note that they’re “practically invisible” on the skin if you want to wear a patch or two during the daytime, and the patches are cruelty-free and vegan, too.

A Callus Remover To Smooth Away Rough Feet Right At Home Amazon Lee Beauty Professional Feet Callus Remover $14 See On Amazon Whether you prefer a DIY pedicure or you have trouble keeping your feet smooth in between salon appointments, this callus remover has rave reviews for its ability to remove dry skin and stubborn calluses. The gel formula was designed to be applied after first soaking the feet, and you’ll need to use a separate pumice stone or foot scrubber, but Amazon reviewers note that it really works. “This got a disgusting amount of dry skin off my feet,” wrote one reviewer. “I’ll be using this again and again to keep my feet smooth and ready for sandals,” they added.

A Drugstore Mascara That Lengthens & Volumizes Lashes Amazon L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara $9 See On Amazon This has been one of my go-to drugstore mascaras for years. The L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara uses an hourglass-shaped brush that helps to coat every lash for a lengthened and volumized effect as good as (and in some cases better than) many of the prestige formulas out there. I also find that it helps my stubbornly straight lashes hold a curl better, and the washable formula doesn’t irritate my eyes. Plus, it comes in four different variations of black, as well as waterproof options for when you need something a little more long-lasting. Available shades: 4

A Body Scrub That Treats Keratosis Pilaris Amazon First Aid Beauty Bump Eraser Body Scrub $27 See On Amazon For an all-over body scrub that targets those dry, rough patches of bumpy skin known as keratosis pilaris, there’s this First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser. The highly effective scrub uses a 10% blend of glycolic acid and lactic acid for chemical exfoliation, as well as pumice buffing beads for mechanical exfoliation to more thoroughly remove dead skin. To minimize irritation, you’ll find ingredients like colloidal oatmeal, green tea leaf extract, and bisabolol in the formula, and the scrub is also free from synthetic fragrances, colorants, and drying alcohols.

The Only Styling Product You Need For Glossy Hair Amazon Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Anti-frizz Hair Spray $27 See On Amazon Hairstylist Chris Appleton frequently lists this Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray in his product breakdowns for celebrity clients like Jennifer Lopez and Dua Lipa. The anti-frizz treatment uses a unique humidity-blocking technology that’s activated by the heat from your blow dryer (and some tension from your brush) to leave hair completely smooth without leaving it feeling weighed down or looking greasy. The best part about the cruelty-free formula is that once you’ve sprayed it through your hair and completed your blow dry, it keeps hair frizz-free through three to four shampoos.

A Waterproof Eyeliner That Stays On All Day (& Night) Long Amazon Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner $24 See On Amazon A liquid eyeliner that doesn’t budge is hard to come by, but Stila’s waterproof formula is a beauty award winner that dries down quickly and holds up through rain and humidity (one Amazon reviewer reported that it even stayed on after swimming in a pool). The liner features a marker-like felt tip that gives you more stability and control as you draw your lines, and the tapered tip also allows for creating the most precise cat eye flick. Just be sure you have a good waterproof makeup remover on hand at the end of the day to take it off. Available shades: 8

An Oil That Helps Repair Hair While It Keeps It Protected Against Damage Amazon Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil $30 See On Amazon You’re probably already familiar with Olaplex’s best-selling hair treatment, which gained popularity thanks to recommendations from professional colorists and social media posts. But the brand has expanded into styling products, too, and this Bonding Oil combines Olaplex’s patented bond-building technology with a lightweight oil that adds softness and shine while providing heat protection. A drop of oil is all you need, and you can apply it through your hair prior to heat styling when it’s still damp, or on dry hair when you want to add a glossy finish (that also helps to strengthen your hair).

This Celeb-Approved Lip Treatment Amazon Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask $24 See On Amazon Nearly every celebrity from Kate Hudson to Kaia Gerber has declared this lip mask a “must-have” — both as an overnight treatment and as a moisturizing balm throughout the day. The nourishing formula comes in a variety of sweet scents, from the original berry (pictured here) to classic vanilla and even a pink lemonade swirl. But they’re all packed with moisturizing ingredients like shea butter, murumuru seed butter, and coconut oil to keep lips impossibly soft and smooth. Available scents: 6

A Vegan Matte Lipstick In The Most Gorgeous Colors Amazon Lime Crime Velvetines Liquid Matte Lipstick $20 See On Amazon This cruelty-free and vegan liquid matte lip is a favorite on Amazon for its easy-to-use, long-lasting formula. “It is smudge-proof, and does not dry out your lips,” wrote one reviewer, while another notes that they’ve added 10 different colors to their collection. As with any matte lipstick, you’ll want to use a lip exfoliator first to gently buff away any dead skin, then simply use the doe-foot applicator to paint the liquid lipstick directly onto your lips. And if you really want to ensure your lip color doesn’t budge, line and fill your lips with a pencil in a similar color before you go in with your liquid matte formula of choice. Available shades: 19

The K-Beauty Secret For “Glass” Skin Amazon COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $23 See On Amazon It may not sound like the most glamorous ingredient, but snail mucin (yes, as in the slime from actual snails) is a trusted ingredient in Korean skin care products. The mega moisturizer naturally contains skin care favorites like copper peptides, hyaluronic acid, and glycolic acid to help with locking in moisture, stimulating collagen production, and even soothing inflammation. COSRX’s Snail Mucin Essence is a solid choice for anyone looking to add an extra moisturizing step to their routine. The lightweight formula has a serum-like texture and was designed to be gently patted into the skin following a thorough cleanse (and followed up with your go-to moisturizer).

...And The Moisturizer To Match Amazon COSRX Advanced Snail 92 All in One Cream $17 See On Amazon If you can’t get enough of the brand’s essence, try adding this snail mucin-infused face cream into your skin care routine, too. The gentle formula uses a 92% concentration of snail secretion filtrate, paired with hyaluronic acid, panthenol, and allantoin to calm redness and irritation as it leaves the skin feeling nourished and plumped up. “It took me a moment to overcome the initial ick factor, but let me assure you, it’s a small price to pay for the skin-transforming results,” one Amazon reviewer wrote, adding that it left their skin “plump, radiant, and oh-so-clear.”

A Drugstore Serum That Makes Hair Impossibly Silky & Smooth Amazon Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Anti-Frizz Serum $5 See On Amazon For a drugstore way to smooth hair and impart a glossy sheen, this anti-frizz serum from Garnier Fructis is less than $10. The cruelty-free and vegan formula uses a mess-free pump dispenser, and it can be applied on damp or dry hair. To lock out unwanted frizz for up to 72 hours, the serum, which has more than 25,000 five-stars on Amazon, combines argan oil with the brand’s own Kera-System+.

A Multi-Purpose Cream That’s Been Around For More Than 100 Years Amazon NIVEA Creme $6 See On Amazon When you’re struggling with dry skin, Nivea Creme is a rich ointment with a thicker consistency that’s enriched with mineral oil, petrolatum, and panthenol to smooth and soften seriously rough patches. The multi-purpose cream can be used all over the body, but the brand, which introduced its very first cream in 1911, notes that you can also use the classic cream on elbows and knees, as a face mask, and as a makeup remover.

A 5-Minute Mask To Restore Dry Hair Amazon Elizavecca CER100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment $7 See On Amazon Another K-beauty favorite on Amazon, this collagen protein hair treatment works like a traditional mask to hydrate dried-out hair in just five to 20 minutes while you shower. As its name suggests, the treatment is packed with moisturizing and damage-repairing ingredients like pig-derived collagen, hydrolyzed keratin, hydrolyzed wheat protein, ceramide, and panthenol, which all help to transform damaged hair after just one use. “When I tell you my hair feels like pure silk, like soft room temperature butter, it’s no exaggeration,” raved one Amazon reviewer.

A Prescription-Strength Retinoid That Doesn’t Require A Trip To The Derm Amazon Differin Acne Treatment Gel $12 See On Amazon This over-the-counter retinoid is one of my nightly skin care essentials for helping to clear up and prevent breakouts. Differin Gel uses a 0.1% concentration of the retinoid adapalene, which accelerates skin cell turnover to even out your skin tone and texture. You may experience a bit of dryness and redness as your skin adjusts to the vitamin A derivative, but you can decrease the risk of any irritation by applying this once a week and gradually increasing as your skin adjusts (you can also try the “sandwiching” method, which involves applying your retinoid in between two thin layers of your moisturizer).

A Pink Lotion That Dries Up Pimples Overnight Amazon Mario Badescu Drying Lotion $17 See On Amazon Before pimple patches, there was this overnight drying lotion from Mario Badescu. The pink solution sits at the bottom of the mini bottle and was designed to be used as is (seriously, don’t shake it up before applying), by dabbing the smallest dot of the product directly onto your blemish. As you sleep, the spot treatment’s formula of salicylic acid, sulfur, and zinc oxide gets to work to clear out pores and bacteria while absorbing excess oil.

The Ultimate Hyaluronic Acid Serum Amazon Hadalabo Japana Skin Institute Gokujun Hyaluronic Solution $16 See On Amazon There are hyaluronic acid serums, and then there’s this serum-like lotion from Japan’s Hada Labo, which contains seven types of hyaluronic acid to draw more moisture to your skin. While dry skin types will love the extra hydration, the lotion is also great for sensitive and acne-prone skin types, as the formula is free from fragrance, oil, alcohol, and colorants.

An Oil Cleanser That’s Gentle On Skin But Tough On Waterproof Makeup Amazon KOSE SOFTYMO Speedy Cleansing Oil $10 See On Amazon Another Japanese beauty staple, this cleansing oil is gentle enough to be used by sensitive skin types, but tough enough that it can remove waterproof makeup just in one rinse. The lightweight oil should be applied while your face is dry, but as you massage it into your skin, the cleanser emulsifies into a milky texture (thanks to a blend of oils like jojoba, sesame seed, safflower seed, and sunflower seed). “I could wash my face 3 times with regular face wash and it will still be dirty, but a tiny bit of this gets even my waterproof mascara off with ease,” wrote one Amazon reviewer.

The Key To Eye Makeup That Lasts From Day To Night Amazon Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Eye Primer $14 See On Amazon Whether you have oily lids that make it a struggle to keep eye makeup in place on a daily basis, or you’re just trying to get your winged liner to survive during the summer heat, this pink primer is the solution. A pea-sized amount of the cruelty-free primer is all you need to prep your lids for eyeshadow and liner that stays in place all day long. The lightweight formula helps to control sebum production to prevent oily, shiny lids, and it contains pearl powder to help perk up the skin around your eyes and enhance the color of your eyeshadow.

A Vitamin C Serum With Skin-Calming Ingredients Amazon SeoulCeuticals 20% Vitamin C Hyaluronic Acid Serum $25 $19 - See On Amazon If fading hyperpigmentation or improving your overall glow is on your list of skin goals, a vitamin C serum is essential. This Seoul Ceuticals Day Glow Serum combines a 20% concentration of vitamin C with ferulic acid and vitamin E to boost the antioxidant ingredient’s effectiveness. The daily serum, which should be applied in the morning to help better protect your skin throughout the day, also includes moisturizing and soothing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, aloe, and centella asiatica extract.

A Brush That Glides Through Tangles Seamlessly Amazon Crave Naturals Detangling Brush $17 See On Amazon Not only is brushing through a mass of knotted hair painful, but it can also cause some serious breakage. If you struggle to brush (or comb) your way through your hair, consider this detangling brush from Crave Naturals. Though it was specifically designed for thick and curly hair types, the brush uses flexible bristles that will gently separate tangles on any hair texture or length. You can use the brush on dry hair to help with styling, but it can also be used while hair is wet (and at its most fragile), either just out of the shower or to help work your conditioner or favorite mask through your hair mid-wash. Available colors: 8

A Scalp Massager That Gives You A More Thorough Wash Amazon Flathead Products Hair Scalp Massager and Shampoo Brush $10 See On Amazon If you’re big on dry shampoo and styling products, a scalp massager can be a great tool for helping to remove the buildup that can otherwise mess with your scalp. This hair scalp massager can be used on dry hair prior to washing to loosen up dead skin cells and debris, or you can use it in the shower with your shampoo for a salon-like massage. “It helped to reduce buildup and itchiness after shampooing,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. Studies have also shown that a daily scalp massage can improve hair thickness as it stimulates circulation to the hair follicles.

A Creamy Eyeshadow That Dries To A Waterproof Powder Amazon Julep Crème To Powder Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick $15 See On Amazon Applying eyeshadow just got a whole lot easier, thanks to these Amazon-approved Julep eyeshadow sticks. You can swipe the creamy formula directly onto your lids and use the built-in smudger on the opposite end to blend it out before it sets into a crease-proof powder that’s waterproof. Whether you prefer neutral matte colors, loud metallics, or shadows with a soft, shimmery finish, the eyeshadow stick comes in a variety of colors and finishes to test out. Plus, they’re also great to travel with because they’re not as bulky as eyeshadow palettes, and they don’t run the risk of breaking into a powdery mess if your bags are being tossed around. Available shades: 33

This Low Maintenance Lip Stain That Really Lasts Amazon Peripera Ink the Velvet Lip Tint $10 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a lip color that doesn’t require the same level of commitment (or maintenance) of a lipstick, consider a tinted stain from K-beauty brand, Peripera. The lip stain applies like a liquid matte lipstick, but you can customize the color payoff (either by layering the formula on or blotting excess product off with a tissue) and it feels velvety smooth on your lips. “I also enjoy using this as a blush,” added one Amazon reviewer of the multi-purpose tint. Available shades: 25

A Fruit-Inspired Lip Tint That’s Completely Weightless Amazon ETUDE HOUSE Dear Darling Water Tint $7 See On Amazon Another K-beauty alternative to your classic lipstick, Etude House’s Dear Darling Water Tint is a water-based formula designed to create a weightless stain. Available in five berry-bright colors, you can apply just a touch of the tint at the center of your lips for a gradient effect, or layer it on for a bolder lip. The lightweight tint also boasts a surprising number of moisturizing ingredients, including castor oil, pomegranate fruit extract, and raspberry fruit extract. Available shades: 5

An 8-Second Treatment For Healthier, Silkier Hair Amazon L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar Moisturizing Hair Treatment (6.8 FL. Oz) $9 See On Amazon For a quick in-shower treatment that literally works in seconds to reduce knots and seal the cuticle for shiny, softer hair, there’s this L’Oréal Paris Wonder Water treatment. The innovative formula can be used by any hair type experiencing damage, dryness, or dullness, and it was designed to be massaged through your hair following your shampoo and rinsed out after just eight seconds. While that may sound too good to be true, the sulfate-free and silicone-free treatment has quickly amassed more than 25,000 five-star ratings on Amazon since it launched just a few years ago. “This stuff is magic,” wrote one reviewer, while another added, “I love how quick and easy this is to use.”

The $40 Secret For Achieving A Salon-Level Blowout At Home Revlon One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush $40 See On Amazon An effective styling tool that doesn’t damage your hair is practically guaranteed to set you back hundreds of dollars. But every so often, a game-changing, more affordable option, like Revlon’s One-Step Hair Dryer, comes along. The oval brush was designed to replace your regular blow dryer, taking hair from damp to a smooth, volumized blowout in minutes. “I am no good with a round brush and a hair dryer, but this 2 in 1 makes it so easy,” confirmed one Amazon reviewer. It comes with low and high heat settings so that you can adjust the dryer depending on your hair type (low will generally be best for fine to medium hair textures, while those with thicker or curly hair may need to opt for the high setting), as well as a cool setting to set your style and add shine.