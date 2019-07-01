This Cult-Favorite Drugstore Nail Polish Has More Than 10,000 Reviews (& It's Under $10)

If you've found yourself scrolling through Target's website late at night — hey, it happens to everyone — you've probably noticed that cult-favorite drugstore nail polishes inspire reviewers to wax poetic. Honestly, it can be a little surprising at first; you'll be clicking through beauty products when, all of a sudden, a nail polish with more than 11,120 reviews (and counting) catches your eye.

The lacquer in question? Sally Hansen's Miracle Gel Nail Polish, which has netted itself a 4.2-star rating from all those reviews. This isn't strictly a Target-inspired phenomenon, either. The same polish has got people talking elsewhere on the internet — like on CVS' website, where it's scored another 10,000 reviews.

And while Sally Hansen's products pop up again and again as you scroll through the highest-reviewed nail polishes on drugstores' websites, there are other brands any lacquerista on a budget should keep their eye on. You may be able to name a few of them without looking, like OPI or Essie (both of which have created multiple cult-famous formulas). Others may surprise you, though. So, to learn which nail polishes reviewers can't stop talking about, just keep on scrolling down; 28 of the most-reviewed drugstore nail polishes are below.

1 Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Sally Hansen Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish in Orchid-Ing Aside $7.49 See on Target You'll need to set your Sally Hansen Miracle Gel shade with the brand's special top coat — but according to thousands of positive reviews, the results are definitely worth it.

2 CND Vinylux Nail Color CND CND Vinylux Nail Color in Rubble $10.50 See on CVS CND claims this popular polish will last on your nails for one whole week.

3 Essie Nail Polish Essie Essie Nail Color, Hazy Daze $9 See on Walgreens Of course Essie's regular polish makes this list: It has well over 1,000 reviews on Walgreens' website (and more than 900 of those give it a perfect rating).

4 ella+mila Nail Polish ella+mila ella + mila Nail Polish Collection in Berry Much In Love $10.49 See on Target Add the brand ella+mila to your shopping list: The 7-free nail polish has been awarded a 4.8-star rating on Target's website.

5 OPI Classic Nail Lacquer OPI OPI Classic Nail Lacquer in Rich Girls & Po-Boys $10.50 See on Ulta A true classic in the nail polish world, OPI's timeless formula has picked up 1,300 perfect reviews on Ulta's website.

6 CND Vinylux Weekly Top Coat CND Vinylux CND Vinylux Weekly Top Coat, Clear $10.50 See on Walgreens It's important to think about each step in your nail polish routine — and this fan-favorite top coat will add some long-wearing power to any shade.

7 Sally Hansen Complete Salon Manicure Sally Hansen Sally Hansen Complete Salon Manicure in Devil Wears Nada $7.99 See on CVS Sally Hansen's Complete Salon Manicure collection features seven salon-like perks; it includes a base coat, nail strengthener, and more right in each formula.

8 Essie Gel Couture Nail Polish Essie Essie Gel Couture Nail Polish in Lace Me Up $8.99 See on Target Essie says in the product description that you only need to apply two coats of the Gel Couture Nail Polish (and its complementary top coat) to achieve high-quality nails.

9 Pacifica 7 Free Nail Polish Collection Pacifica Pacifica 7 Free Nail Polish Collection in Sea Monster $9 See on Ulta Formulated to be 7-free and vegan, Pacifica's polish comes in a multitude of shimmery, glittery colors.

10 China Glaze Nail Lacquer With Hardeners China Glaze China Glaze Nail Lacquer with Hardeners in Combat Blue $7.50 See on Ulta China Glaze notes on Ulta's website that its formula gets its chip-resistant prowess from a blend of polymers and resins.

11 Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Fast Dry Nail Color Sally Hansen Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Fast Dry Nail Color, ASAP Apple $4.99 See on Walgreens It's hard to beat the price of Sally Hansen's $5 Insta-Dri Fast Dry Nail Color. (Though with more than 2,000 5-star reviews, it may be just the thing you're looking for.)

12 Zoya Nail Lacquer Zoya Nail Lacquer in Bridgette $9 See on Ulta Zoya's nail colors give a touch of luxury to the drugstore polish world: The 5-free formula goes on smoothly, sans streakiness.

13 Sinful Colors Professional Nail Polish Sinful Colors Sinful Colors Professional Nail Polish in Hot Toffee $1.99 See on Target Believe it or not, that $2 nail polish you spot at Target each time actually has a 4.4-star rating on the store's website.

14 Red Carpet Manicure Purple LED Gel Nail Polish Collection Red Carpet Manicure Purple LED Gel Nail Polish Collection in Modelin' Aint Easy $9.99 See on Ulta Pick up Red Carpet Manicure's highly reviewed polish if you're curious about DIY-ing your own LED gel manicure.

15 Essie Treat Love & Color Nail Polish Essie Essie Treat Love & Color Nail Polish in Power Plunge $9.99 See on Target Essie's collagen-infused Treat Love & Color Nail Polish collection promises big results, stating you'll have stronger nails after just one week of using it.

16 OPI Iconic Infinite Shine OPI OPI Iconic Infinite Shine in OPI Red $13 See on Ulta OPI's Iconic Infinite Shine collection is relatively pricier than other drugstore polishes. That said, review after review prove it's totally worth paying a few more dollars.

17 Sally Hansen Color Therapy Nail Polish Sally Hansen Sally Hansen Color Therapy Nail Polish, Well, Well, Well $8.79 See on Walgreens Sally Hansen's Color Therapy Nail Polish was created to nourish your nails as you wear it, using argan oil to moisturize each one.

18 Seche Vite Dry Fast Top Coat Seche Seche Vite Dry Fast Top Coat $9.95 See on Ulta Another top coat with a cult following, Vite's Seche Vite top coat speeds up how fast your nails dry and creates a salon-quality, glossy finish.

19 ORLY Breathable Treatment + Color ORLY Breathable Treatment + Color in Detox My Socks Off $9.99 See on Ulta ORLY's popular nail polish gets its name from its "advanced oxygen technology," which allows oxygen to penetrate the color and get to your nail.

20 Defy & Inspire Nail Polish Defy & Inspire Defy & Inspire Nail Polish in Bachelor Nation $6.99 See on Target Defy & Inspire Nail Polish comes in a variety of unique, harder-to-find shades — though this neon pink deserves a spot in your lacquer stash, too.

21 Olive + June Nail Polish in BP Olive & June Nail Polish -- BP $5 See On Target Olive & June polishes are loved for their shiny and no-chip finish, but this pale blue hue is a fan favorite at Target.

22 L.A. Girl Gel Nail Polish in Eden L.A. Girl Gel Nail Polish $4.29 See On Target A gel-like mani with no top coat or UV lamp needed? Yes, please.

23 butter LONDON Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer butter LONDON Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer $11.99 See On CVS Not only is this lacquer chip-resistant, it also promises 10-day wear!

24 NYC In A Minute Quick Dry Nail Polish NYC In A Minute Quick Dry Nail Polish $2.19 See On CVS Get a cherry-red mani in a minute with this one-coat wonder.

25 Revlon Nail Enamel In Revlon Red Revlon Nail Enamel In Revlon Red $5.49 See On CVS The rich color and long wear has made this classic red, well, a classic for years.

26 Wet n Wild Wild Shine Nail Color, Lavender Creme Wet N Wild Wild Shine Nail Color, Lavender Creme $1.19 See On Walgreens You can’t beat the price or the shade of this shiny polish.

27 LBK Nails Danyelle's Desire Nail Lacquer LBK Nails Danyelle's Desire Nail Lacquer $0.99 See On Walgreens This vegan formula is loved for its 7-free ingredients and bubblegum-pink hue.