This Cult-Favorite Drugstore Nail Polish Has More Than 10,000 Reviews (& It's Under $10)

If you've found yourself scrolling through Target's website late at night — hey, it happens to everyone — you've probably noticed that
cult-favorite drugstore nail polishes inspire reviewers to wax poetic. Honestly, it can be a little surprising at first; you'll be clicking through beauty products when, all of a sudden, a nail polish with more than 11,120 reviews (and counting) catches your eye.
The lacquer in question?
Sally Hansen's Miracle Gel Nail Polish, which has netted itself a 4.2-star rating from all those reviews. This isn't strictly a Target-inspired phenomenon, either. The same polish has got people talking elsewhere on the internet — like on CVS' website, where it's scored another 10,000 reviews.
And while Sally Hansen's products pop up again and again as you scroll through the highest-reviewed nail polishes on drugstores' websites, there are other brands any lacquerista on a budget should keep their eye on. You may be able to name a few of them without looking, like OPI or Essie (both of which have created multiple cult-famous formulas). Others may surprise you, though. So, to learn which nail polishes reviewers can't stop talking about, just keep on scrolling down; 28 of the most-reviewed drugstore nail polishes are below.
1 Sally Hansen Miracle Gel
You'll need to set your Sally Hansen Miracle Gel shade with the brand's special top coat — but according to thousands of positive reviews, the results are definitely worth it.
2 CND Vinylux Nail Color
CND claims this popular polish will last on your nails for one whole week.
3 Essie Nail Polish
Of course Essie's regular polish makes this list: It has well over 1,000 reviews on Walgreens' website (and more than 900 of those give it a perfect rating).
4 ella+mila Nail Polish
Add the brand ella+mila to your shopping list: The 7-free nail polish has been awarded a 4.8-star rating on Target's website.
5 OPI Classic Nail Lacquer
A true classic in the nail polish world, OPI's timeless formula has picked up 1,300 perfect reviews on Ulta's website.
6 CND Vinylux Weekly Top Coat
It's important to think about each step in your nail polish routine — and this fan-favorite top coat will add some long-wearing power to any shade.
7 Sally Hansen Complete Salon Manicure
Sally Hansen's Complete Salon Manicure collection features seven salon-like perks; it includes a base coat, nail strengthener, and more right in each formula.
8 Essie Gel Couture Nail Polish
Essie says in the product description that you only need to apply two coats of the Gel Couture Nail Polish (and its complementary top coat) to achieve high-quality nails.
9 Pacifica 7 Free Nail Polish Collection
Formulated to be 7-free and vegan, Pacifica's polish comes in a multitude of shimmery, glittery colors.
10 China Glaze Nail Lacquer With Hardeners
China Glaze notes on Ulta's website that its formula gets its chip-resistant prowess from a blend of polymers and resins.
11 Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Fast Dry Nail Color
It's hard to beat the price of Sally Hansen's $5 Insta-Dri Fast Dry Nail Color. (Though with more than 2,000 5-star reviews, it may be just the thing you're looking for.)
12 Zoya Nail Lacquer
Zoya's nail colors give a touch of luxury to the drugstore polish world: The 5-free formula goes on smoothly, sans streakiness.
13 Sinful Colors Professional Nail Polish
Believe it or not, that $2 nail polish you spot at Target each time actually has a 4.4-star rating on the store's website.
14 Red Carpet Manicure Purple LED Gel Nail Polish Collection
Pick up Red Carpet Manicure's highly reviewed polish if you're curious about DIY-ing your own LED gel manicure.
15 Essie Treat Love & Color Nail Polish
Essie's collagen-infused Treat Love & Color Nail Polish collection promises big results, stating you'll have stronger nails after just one week of using it.
16 OPI Iconic Infinite Shine
OPI's Iconic Infinite Shine collection is relatively pricier than other drugstore polishes. That said, review after review prove it's totally worth paying a few more dollars.
17 Sally Hansen Color Therapy Nail Polish
Sally Hansen's Color Therapy Nail Polish was created to nourish your nails as you wear it, using argan oil to moisturize each one.
18 Seche Vite Dry Fast Top Coat
Another top coat with a cult following, Vite's Seche Vite top coat speeds up how fast your nails dry and creates a salon-quality, glossy finish.
19 ORLY Breathable Treatment + Color
ORLY's popular nail polish gets its name from its "advanced oxygen technology," which allows oxygen to penetrate the color and get to your nail.
20 Defy & Inspire Nail Polish
Defy & Inspire Nail Polish comes in a variety of unique, harder-to-find shades — though this neon pink deserves a spot in your lacquer stash, too.
21 Olive + June Nail Polish in BP
Olive & June polishes are loved for their shiny and no-chip finish, but this pale blue hue is a fan favorite at Target.
22 L.A. Girl Gel Nail Polish in Eden
A gel-like mani with no top coat or UV lamp needed? Yes, please.
23 butter LONDON Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer
Not only is this lacquer chip-resistant, it also promises 10-day wear!
24 NYC In A Minute Quick Dry Nail Polish
Get a cherry-red mani in a minute with this one-coat wonder.
25 Revlon Nail Enamel In Revlon Red
The rich color and long wear has made this classic red, well, a classic for years.
26 Wet n Wild Wild Shine Nail Color, Lavender Creme
You can’t beat the price or the shade of this shiny polish.
27 LBK Nails Danyelle's Desire Nail Lacquer
This vegan formula is loved for its 7-free ingredients and bubblegum-pink hue.
28 L.A. COLORS Mermaid Magic Nail Polish, Sea Life
This iridescent shade is a fave among consumers, who love the color and no-streak application.