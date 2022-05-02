Perhaps it’s the warmer weather drawing so many outdoors again. Or maybe it’s the reopening of your favorite gym and fitness studios. Maybe you let your wellness-focused New Year’s resolutions fall by the wayside already. Or maybe you’re just looking to get moving again after two years of a mostly sedentary lifestyle. Whatever your reasons, spring and summer serve as a great time to get back into the fitness groove. The sunny days bring with them an optimism and renewed energy — so why not take that and run (or hike or power walk) with it? Luckily, there’s no shortage of workout essentials to help you kickstart your fitness goals.

Indeed, there’s nothing like fresh workout gear to help reset your motivation for movement. A new pair of leggings, chic sports bra, or cool colorful sneakers deliver a spike of excitement and eagerness to show off a fresh look (hey, no shame in wanting to put the new goods on display).

In the same vein, a clean update to your workout equipment could have the same effect. Perhaps you’ve finally invested in some weighted jumping ropes in an attempt to jump on the buzzy heart-pumping trend? Or perhaps a brand new mat in a vibrant print is just what you need to get you back into that hot yoga class you’ve been skipping for months on end.

If a little impulse purchase is what you need to get yourself moving again, so be it — it’s for a great cause. Ahead, indulge in the workout essentials that could be just what you need to get your fitness goals back on track.

