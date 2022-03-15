It's Tempting To Buy Everything At Ulta's 21 Day Sale, But These Are The Must-Haves

It’s been a good few weeks in the beauty world thanks to Ulta Beauty. For starters, just last month Rihanna confirmed that Fenty Beauty was officially joining the Ulta Beauty family. And the blessings just keep on coming, this time with the arrival of the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty sale, happening now. The much anticipated three-week long bi-annual sale commenced on Monday, March 14 and will conclude on Saturday, April 2. The savings event offers major discounts on select best-selling items in the store. The sale leaves no category untouched — you can score deals on everything from makeup to skin care to fragrance, and more.

Each day new offers are unlocked, with the retailer taking 50% off a different selection of items. You pretty much have 24 hours to secure the deal, otherwise it’s gone forever. Each day is totally different and the curated collection of brands is top shelf. One day you can get a discounted KVD tattoo eyeliner and the next, the Peter Thomas Roth Hyaluronic Cloud Moisturizer for a steal. Other top brands that made the list are Urban Decay, Tarte, and IT Cosmetics, and many more cult-favorites.

Ahead catch a glimpse of the best discounted products (as well as what week you can snag the deal).

