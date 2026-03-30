In The Zoe Report’s franchise Scare-Free Sundays, industry leaders discuss the all-too-common weekend anxiety (aka Sunday Scaries) that can rob one of the relaxation and rest they so desperately need to properly take on the week ahead. Here, we sit down with Danuta Mieloch, founder of Rescue Spa and skin care brand Danucera, for her tips on how to keep work stress at bay.

Considering the fact that beauty guru Danuta Mieloch has been A-listers’ trusted source for zen-like, practically life-changing face and body treatments for over 20 years, it’s no surprise that calming, restorative practices have also been an integral part of her own weekly routine. Of course, that hasn’t always been the case. As the founder of sought-after skin care sanctuary Rescue Spa and celebrity-backed brand Danucera (featured in the 2026 Academy Awards swag bag, no big deal), the Poland-born entrepreneur and master esthetician is no stranger to anxiety. Having opened her first business back in the mid-’90s, Mieloch is very much a product of the decade’s hustle culture. And while she’s learned how to live a more balanced existence these days, putting blood, sweat, tears, and, yes, a fair amount of stress into her endeavors isn’t a regret — it’s been a life lesson.

“My business is my spiritual calling,” Mieloch tells The Zoe Report. “There’s a reason why I’m doing what I’m doing.” But as is the case with many such fiercely purpose-driven people, burnout was inevitable. A packed work schedule and rapidly growing business begs you to either adapt or become buried in stress — and over time, the skin care expert has honed a self-care regimen that keeps her sane. Crucial to having a cool head despite her many demands is, in her words, preparation and perspective. “Of course, there are always moving parts, team dynamics, client experience, product development, the constant evolution of the skin care landscape,” she elaborates. “But I try not to catastrophize. I believe deeply that energy management is as important as time management.”

Danuta Mieloch Courtesy of Danucera

Specifically, weekends are a time for Mieloch to do a total reset and pour back into herself. As you might expect, that includes her own version of the cleansing, sculpting, and nourishing kind of skin care techniques that earned her celebrity fans like Naomi Campbell and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, but it’s also a lot deeper. From Netflix-and-chill moments with her family to a soothing soak, the well-balanced beauty expert’s to-do list for scare-free Sundays is one we could all take a page from. Read on to learn more about how she smoothly transitions from workdays to weekends, what pampering practices she swears by for stress relief, and why a little structure actually allows her to relax.

What does a typical workweek look like?

My weeks are very structured. I typically work Monday through Friday, even though Rescue Spa locations are open seven days a week and Shoprescuespa.com and Danucera.com are truly living businesses — they operate seven days a week, 24 hours a day. That’s the reality of building something meaningful. But I’ve learned something important over the years: Just because the business is always on doesn’t mean I have to be. Discipline, for me, includes knowing when to step back. I protect my weekends as much as possible. Saturday is usually for life logistics and errands, catching up with friends — something social but relaxed. Sunday is very sacred to me. It’s my full reset — physically and mentally.

What does your Sunday evening routine look like?

If I’m not traveling, I always begin with gentle yoga. Nothing aggressive, just enough to reconnect with my body and breath. I love a proper sauna session, followed by an evening bath. That’s when I do my more thorough skin care: mask, massage, really taking my time with the ritual. Later in the evening, I keep things very quiet. Dinner with family, sometimes Netflix, very low stimulation. I try not to over-schedule Sundays. The goal is to arrive at Monday clear, not depleted.

Danuta Mieloch Courtesy of Danucera

What beauty or pampering practices do you save for the weekend?

Weekend [skin care] is slower, more intentional. During the week, my routine is disciplined and efficient, the essentials done very well. But on Sunday, I allow for more ceremony: extended facial massage, a proper mask moment, sometimes a longer body ritual. I’m very devoted to the idea that the skin responds to consistency, but it also responds beautifully to moments of deeper care. And of course, hydration, internally and topically, is always part of my reset.

Any secret power product, practice, or mechanism?

Consistency is the real power product. But if I had to name my personal mechanism, it would be this combination: structured routine, intentional calm, and excellent skin care performed with discipline. I believe deeply in the nervous system skin connection. When you regulate one, you often improve the other. My philosophy has never been about doing the most — it’s about doing the right things, repeatedly, with care and precision. That’s where real results, in skin and in life, tend to appear.

When do the “Sunday scaries” creep in? What are they like for you?

Honestly, I don’t experience classic Sunday scaries very often. When you’ve been a business owner for decades, you develop a certain emotional muscle memory. You learn to anticipate without panicking. But I am human. If something feels unsettled, it usually shows up as mental overactivity, thinking too many steps ahead. When I notice that, it’s my cue to ground immediately.

How do you combat intrusive thoughts?

I come back to something very simple: It’s not what happens to you that determines outcomes, it’s how you respond to it that makes a difference. I try to meditate regularly. I practice calmness intentionally. And I rely heavily on self-discipline in skin care, business, and mindset. When thoughts start to spiral, I interrupt them early. Sometimes that’s quiet self-talk. Other times it’s movement.

Sometimes the simplest solution is conversation. Calling someone you trust and saying the thought out loud often shrinks it to its real size. I also remind myself: tomorrow is another decision point. If today wasn’t perfect, I recalibrate and move forward. Equilibrium is built daily.