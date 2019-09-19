The Easy Recipe That'll Make Apple Cider Vinegar Way More Appetizing

It seems like, for years, apple cider vinegar was somewhat of a necessary evil in the wellness world, in that to truly harness its treasure trove of health benefits you had to shoot the stuff raw. And that is no easy feat, considering the liquid’s potent and acidic taste. So do supporters of the liquid simply have strong stomachs and incredible willpower or is there some consumption secret no one has caught onto just yet? This begs the question: How do you actually make apple cider vinegar taste better?

To be clear, of all the wellness trends on the market, ACV feels like the most accessible and easiest to work into one's day-to-day routine. For starters, one bottle of the stuff costs all of $6 and will last you a long time. Also, one or two tablespoons of it a day will pump your body with a heap of nutrients that promise to do everything from improve digestion, skin texture and appearance to deliver shinier, healthier hair. There are also brands like Bragg that offer it in more appetizing varieties like honey, apple cinnamon, and citrus ginger.

If you’re looking for ways to make apple cider vinegar taste a bit better, you’ll be happy to know hope is not lost. From sweetened concoctions to supplemental pills and gummies, it seems there are an increasing amount of solutions to the great vinegar issue. Want to see how you can get on board without sacrificing your stomach? Ahead six ways to infuse ACV into your diet, sans gag reflex.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Pop It

"Due to apple cider vinegar's pungent taste, pill form can be a great way to get the benefits of apple cider vinegar without having to worry about drinking it on a daily basis," says registered dietitian and nutritionist Erika Fox. "Pill form is also a fantastic way to ensure you're not ingesting too much, as ACV is a strong acid."

Sweeten It Up

"I work with my clients on their gut health and my favorite ACV hack is a tincture I have them drink before meals to assist in digestion: Full glass of water, one tablespoon ACV, one teaspoon honey, and juice of half a lemon," says Kylene Terhune, functional diagnostic nutrition practitioner. "It's still a little tart but way easier to drink! If you want to go hardcore, you can always just dilute it with the water, but the lemon and honey add extra benefits for detoxification as well as improving the taste."

Infuse It Into Your Meal

"ACV is an amazing addition to many recipes," says Fox. "There are great dressing recipes as well as marinades that call for ACV, and it also works as a pickling agent for making homemade pickles or pickled onions. There's quite a lot you can do with apple cider vinegar in the kitchen."

Dress It Up

Shutterstock

"It is easy to sneak in the benefits of apple cider vinegar into a vinegar-based salad dressing," says Lisa Richards, nutritionist and author of The Candida Diet. "By adding it to a salad that is full of its own robust flavors you will most likely be more able to cover up the distinct taste."

Make It Spicy

"One way to combat the flavor of apple cider vinegar is to add it to a spicy recipe,” says Richards. "Some people are finding luck in covering up the taste by making a spicy tonic drink. Combine raw honey, apple cider vinegar, cayenne pepper, lemon, fresh ginger, ground cinnamon, black pepper, and turmeric with eight ounces of hot water for an inflammation-fighting tonic."

Make It A Gummie

"This is a fun way to get your ACV intake," says Renata Trebing, founder and recipe developer of the healthy food blog, Nourish With Renata. “Simply make a mixture of ACV, juice of choice like apple juice, sweetener like honey and gelatin or agar powder. Pour into molds, cool and enjoy."