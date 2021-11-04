The Gift You Have To Get For The Friend Who’s Obsessed With Juicing

We all have those friends who love staying on top of all the latest health and nutrition trends — like getting the latest juicer to blend their morning greens — especially when it comes to wellness. And can you blame them? If you’re looking for gifts for the health and nutrition fanatics in your life, there’s a wide array of options. The problem won’t be how to find the perfect gift — it’ll be choosing the perfect one. Of course, it’ll depend on the person (and your budget).

If you know they spend $5-10 a day on their juicing habit at the upscale cafe down the street, perhaps they can benefit from having their own juicer? (And, bonus, then you can volunteer to come over and be the official taste-tester for all their juicing creations.) Or, if you have a loved one (hello, Mom!) who is constantly forgetting to drink enough water, why not get them a smart water bottle that’ll keep track for them and remind them when they need a refill? And maybe another friend is looking for more ways to incorporate fitness into their daily regimen, so you slip some resistance bands into their holiday stocking. With the plethora of options out there, you’ll find just the thing for all the health and nutrition aficionados in your life. Read on for some of our favorite ideas.

