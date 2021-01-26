The Home Gym Essentials Everyone Needs, According To Kate Hudson

For someone who co-founded an activewear brand and frequently posts about her workouts, it's no surprise Kate Hudson's own fitness room is seriously stocked. The actor and entrepreneur is known to enjoy a range of workouts, and her space reflects that — it's got a whole host of equipment to allow her to practice a variety of modalities. However, that doesn't mean Hudson's setup can't serve as inspiration for your own house. Far from it, in fact — because along with her fancy tools, Hudson's room is a lesson in building up your home gym essentials.

Especially if you, like the 41-year-old, love to switch up your routine. Hudson has been vocal about incorporating Pilates, yoga, cycling, dancing, and more into her fitness regimen, which means she's well-versed in all the tools needed to carry out this diverse mixture of workouts.

While sure, you can see expensive pieces like a Peloton bike and a Pilates reformer, there are also basic must-haves, like hand weights and yoga mats. In fact, her space serves as the perfect comprehensive guide to those that are looking to create their own fully stocked arsenal of gym basics at home.

Ready to create a Kate-worthy room in your own place? Below, all the essentials that have Hudson's stamp of approval.

Home Gym Essentials: Weights

No home gym is complete without weights, and Hudson knows it. The King St. Vodka founder has them everywhere in a variety of forms: hand weights on a rack, ankle weights, and more. They're a great (and easy) way to level up any routine.

Home Gym Essentials: Yoga Mats

Whether yoga's a part of your daily workout or not, you still need a mat. Hudson has several, which isn't a bad idea — if your floor is especially unforgiving, stacking a few to lay on during Pilates or sculpting workouts can provide an extra cushion for your knees, back, and more.

Home Gym Essentials: Resistance Bands & Ropes

Like any fitness pro, Hudson clearly understands the power of adding these to any strength workout. The actor has several kinds of resistance bands hanging on the wall in her gym, and even shows off a set of TRX ropes in the background.

Home Gym Essentials: Yoga Blocks

Considering Hudson is a dedicated yogi, it's no surprise that she has yoga blocks scattered around her gym; the tool is a must-have for the practice to help support the body during certain moves. That said, it can also be practical during Pilates and meditation routines as well, making it another essential add to any home workout room.

Home Gym Essentials: Exercise Balls

As with the rest of her props, the workout balls in Hudson's gym come in a few different forms. Not only does she have an ab ball, but she stocks a Bosu ball as well. Both are great for adding an extra layer of difficulty to routines, whether that's by forcing you to squeeze your muscles tighter or incorporating weight into burpees.