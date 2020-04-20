When it comes to skin care, the standard kit may contain any (i.e. all) of the following: a face wash with which you have a decades-old relationship and subsequent toner, a day serum and a night cream, the latest Insta-famous face mask, and a trusty spot treatment for the inevitable hormonal breakout. What it doesn't often include is something skincare sorceress Dr. Barbara Sturm now deems essential: a scalp serum.

A true beauty devotee will spend hours per week moisturizing, masking, jade rolling, and going to great lengths to keep their pores happy while their scalp is left in a perpetual state of neglect. Aside from drugstore dandruff shampoos and the occasional hair mask, this area is rarely tended to, which doesn't bode well for your chances of achieving strong, luscious J. Lo waves.

Celebrity-popular skincare authority and vampire facial creator Dr. Barbara Sturm is suddenly making scalp care cool with a new hair-approved serum that employs her proprietary blend of hyaluronic acid and the anti-inflammatory superfood purslane. This ingenious combination of skin-loving ingredients — basically the bloodline of Sturm's fan-favorite line, Molecular Cosmetics — helps to hydrate and combat irritation from dryness, improve the appearance of the scalp, and eventually lead to healthy, radiant hair.

The Scalp Serum launched on Molecular-Cosmetics.com on April 7 and will be available at affiliate retailers (Sephora, Nordstrom, Violet Grey, etc.) starting May 5. Although the $100 product technically classifies as a serum, Sturm specifies in an Instagram video that it isn't oil, so it won't leave your roots feeling greasy.

The addition of Indian Kino Tree Extract and panthenol (Vitamin B5) creates a calming effect while ATP (aadenosine triphosphate), algin (derived from seaweed), and papaya extract help to restore the scalp's moisture balance. It can be massaged into dry or wet hair and left on for as long as you fancy, she said in her Instagram demonstration. A few drops of it before bed guarantees vibrant and healthy hair in the morning.

Aside from the brand's baby shampoo, this is Dr. Barbara Sturm's inaugural toe dip into haircare. The new Scalp Serum joins such wildly popular products as her Hyaluronic Serum, Glow Drops, and Brightening Serum.

