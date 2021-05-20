This Yoga-Candle Collab Was Created With Self-Care In Mind

During a decidedly stressful past year and a half, many people have had to lean on coping mechanisms more than ever before, and that was certainly the case for Matthew Herman, co-founder of buzzy candle company Boy Smells. He’d already been delving deeply into yoga for a while, but the practice took on an even more important meaning — and it also led to the brand’s latest launch. The Boy Smells X SKY TING collaboration connects the company with one of NYC’s most beloved yoga studios, SKY TING. With the help of its co-founders Chloe Kernaghan and Krissy Jones, this new creation will stimulate your senses, but also encourage you to take a moment of mindfulness.

Candle enthusiasts know that with the simple light of a wick, you can instantly change up your mood. Add in curated selections of botanical scents and it’s a downright immersive experience. Boy Smells has earned a loyal following for its genderless offerings (the brand got its name from the fact that Herman himself gravitates to a ton of floral scents, and many of his female friends loved traditionally “masculine” smells). For example, smokey, incense-y Ash is a bestseller, as is the black current and jasmine spiked LES.

The new collab, appropriately named SMELL TING, is just as unique and androgynous. Herman expertly blended notes of sichuan pepper, angelica seed, jasmine petal, galbanum, fig, and amber, which he carefully curated for their ability to uplift and empower, therefore creating the ideal yoga or meditation accompaniment. But the bliss-inducing scent isn’t the only way this candle collab will encourage you to practice more: With every purchase, customers get access to one free month of the cult-favorite yoga studio’s streaming platform, SKY TING TV.

The limited edition SMELL TING retails for $39, and currently you can purchase it on both Boy Smells and SKY TING’s websites. That said, when you shop through the studio, you can also pick up a custom tee collab for $65, or bundle the two for $90. If you’ve been looking for incentive to start with — or stick to — a yoga practice to help you feel more grounded and even reduce anxiety — this trifecta just might do the trick.

