This Natural Supplement Will (Finally) Help You Sleep — And Wake Up Fresh As A Daisy

If you’re sleep-deprived these days, you’re not alone, as a lack of sleep is an increasingly growing issue. And while avoiding morning crankiness is reason enough to want to get a good night’s rest, there’s a plethora of other arguments to add to the list. According to the National Health Service, sleep deprivation can impair your mental state and cause mood imbalances and lack of focus. It can also cause more serious medical conditions, states the National Institutes of Health, including high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, and even strokes. The good news is that the products addressing insomnia and sleep deprivation are also increasing — and becoming more innovative to boot.

Dr. Peter Polos, MD, PhD, FCCP, FAASM, sleep medicine specialist and expert for Sleep Number, says there are many reasons why a person could have trouble sleeping. “While poor sleep could be due to a number of factors, including your sleep environment or pre-bed rituals — like looking at your phone or watching TV — it could also have something to do with general discomfort with your mattress, bedding, or pillows,” he tells TZR in an email. “Because quality sleep is so critical to our overall health, it’s important to talk to your doctor if you feel like you’re not getting the rest you need.”

As it happens, about one-third (35.2%) of U.S. adults report sleeping less than seven hours per night and nearly half say they feel sleepy in the daytime three to seven days per week. And, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), adults 18+ need at least seven hours of sleep per night. So if you’re not getting that, you may want to reevaluate your sleep patterns. Dr. Polos says that certain low-impact exercises, like yoga, stretching, and a brisk walk, can help promote sleep if done at least an hour or two before getting into bed.

However, there are also other sleep remedies you can try — like lavender essential oil and the Sleep Pod Move, a blanket that “hugs” you due to its snug effect — and they’re all natural, i.e. not prescription sleeping pills. Yes, it seems more and more products are popping up to help you sleep better and that the innovations are seemingly endless. (Who would have thought we’d have weighted eye masks and smart touch therapy devices to help us relax?) Ahead, some of TZR’s favorite products to test out in 2022. Sweet dreams.

