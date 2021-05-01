The Best Online Platforms To Try If You Want To Add Ballet To Your Workout Routine

There are endless modalities. of workouts to choose from these days. From yoga to HIIT to trampoline fitness and everything in between, it seems like it should be impossible to get bored of a routine. Yet with at-home workouts continuing to reign supreme, it still inevitably happens: One day, you’re thrilled with your new online class discovery, and the next you’re wondering how many times you can possibly take the same one again. So when boredom strikes again, you should be prepared with something new to pump you up — and why not start with the best online ballet classes?

Yes, they may be a little slower than your typical regimen. But there are so many benefits to learning ballet — improving your balance, posture, flexibility, and coordination being just a few — that it’s undoubtedly a practice worth adding to your routine. That said, finding an online ballet class is easier said than done. And knowing which ones deserve your money? Even more challenging, especially considering there are so few options to begin with.

Thus, TZR has done a deep dive into what the internet has to offer in the way of virtual lessons. Note, however, that the options ahead only include paid classes; while there are plenty of free opportunities to learn on YouTube, that’s a whole other world entirely (plus, those only cost time to test out). With that in mind, continue on to find four platforms that have been vetted for price, offerings, ease of use, quality, and more. Whether you’re a complete beginner or want to hone your technique, you’ll find something for everyone in the roundup below.

Best Online Ballet Classes: Dancio

Price: $19.99 per month for a subscription, or $4.99 to rent an individual class. You can also rent a bundle of four to five classes at $10 a month.

Types Of Classes: Dancio offers classes in three different genres: ballet, modern, and contemporary.

Pros: Dancio has a reasonable monthly price, especially considering there are more than 85 classes total that you can watch on-demand with a monthly subscription. It also provides many different categories of classes within each genre, which include beginner-level demonstrations, videos with master teachers, “FastClasses,” and more. You can try Dancio for free through a 14-day trial before committing to a subscription, as well.

Cons: Dancio doesn’t appear to offer any specifically dance workout classes, so if you’re looking for things like barre or ballet-inspired yoga or Pilates, this may not be the platform for you.

Best Online Ballet Classes: BalletActive by English National Ballet

Price: $12.99 per month, or $129.99 per year.

Types Of Classes: BalletActive’s classes feature several categories, which include both dance and fitness. The platform provides lessons from ENB professionals in ballet, contemporary, flamenco, and if you’re looking for a more targeted workout, there’s also Pilates, yoga, strength and conditioning, dance cardio, and barre fit, as well as seated and limited mobility classes.

Pros: Considering the range of its classes and the quality of its platform, the English National Ballet’s BalletActive is a very good deal at under $15 a month. The organization’s library is not only comprehensive, but incredibly organized, and the videos look professional and thought-out. There’s even an app, if you want to take the classes on the go.

Cons: Given the wealth of genres and the thoughtfulness of this platform, it’s difficult to find any cons. If you’re looking for online ballet classes that will not only teach you skills, but provide you with conditioning routines as well, this is a great place to start.

Best Online Ballet Classes: MasterClass With Misty Copeland

Price: $15 per month (billed annually).

Types Of Classes: There are 17 lessons total in Misty Copeland’s MasterClass, which cover topics such as specific barre techniques and working with choreographers.

Pros: Obviously, you’re learning from one of the best and most prolific professional ballerinas in the world, which is a rare opportunity. Additionally, a MasterClass membership includes access to 100+ classes, so you’ll be able to watch more than just Copeland’s MasterClass.

Cons: Again, there are only 17 lessons in this MasterClass that add up to less than two hours in total, which doesn’t make for much content to learn from. Plus, the videos are more about a few basic techniques and a general discussion around ballet in general, so it’s not likely you’ll get much of a workout from this experience — rather, just an introduction to the craft in general.

Best Online Ballet Classes: American Ballet Theatre

Price: Prices range from $10-$20 per session for the adult ballet classes.

Types Of Classes: ABT’s adult ballet classes include beginner ballet, intermediate/advanced ballet, modern dance, Horton technique, body conditioning for dancers, and classical variation workshops with ABT company dancers. Each one takes place live over Zoom.

Pros: You’ll get to train with the faculty and dancers of ABT, meaning your teachers will bring some serious knowledge to each class. The classes are live, too, so it will feel more like the actual experience of taking a class than just watching a pre-recorded video.

Cons: You can only take classes when they’re available, and there’s a limited number of spots open in each. Additionally, many of its sessions are recommended for dancers with previous training or ballet knowledge, making them less inclusive for dancers of all levels. Plus, the classes cost around as much as many monthly subscriptions, so it’s undoubtedly a pricier option as well.