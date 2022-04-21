(Nutrition)
We’ll sip to that!
Golde’s Pure Matcha will give you natural energy in the form of 100% shade-grown tea leaves from Uji, Japan — which also happens to be the birthplace of matcha. With antioxidants and amino acids, the green superfood will help you get, and stay, alert.
MUD\WTR is 100% organic and has one-seventh the amount of caffeine as the average cup of coffee, which comes from the masala chai in it. It also contains good-for-you ingredients like cacao, lion’s mane (a type of mushroom), turmeric, and cinnamon.