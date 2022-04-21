(Nutrition)

Coffee Alternatives That’ll Wake You Up (Sans All That Caffeine)

We’ll sip to that!

By Natalia Lusinski
RYZE Superfoods

Golde’s Pure Matcha will give you natural energy in the form of 100% shade-grown tea leaves from Uji, Japan — which also happens to be the birthplace of matcha. With antioxidants and amino acids, the green superfood will help you get, and stay, alert.

Golde/Instagram

MUD\WTR is 100% organic and has one-seventh the amount of caffeine as the average cup of coffee, which comes from the masala chai in it. It also contains good-for-you ingredients like cacao, lion’s mane (a type of mushroom), turmeric, and cinnamon.

MUD\WTR/Instagram

Tap