If the holiday season brings out your competitive spirit, there’s a way to ensure your gift is the one that stands out: strike the elusive balance between chic and practical. All of the elevated pieces curated here are equal measures stylish and useful. Whether you choose a tote bag crafted from real leather, so they can cart their daily essentials in style, or a pair of gloves spun from luxe cashmere that’ll protect their hands from wintry weather, they’ll think of you with every wear.

1 A Luxe Leather Tote That Holds All The Essentials Coach Outlet Coach City Tote $295 $219 See On Coach Outlet Crafted from double face leather, this tote is a chic, functional accessory they’ll be thrilled to use. It features an interior roomy enough to fit commuting essentials like a 13-inch laptop and a water bottle. And the sleek, minimal design is accented by slender straps with a 10-inch drop, so they can sling it over their shoulder with ease. Available colors: 10

2 A Velvety Lipstick That Comes With A Customizable Case Guerlain Guerlain The Customizable Ultra-Care Lipstick $101 See On Guerlain For the beauty enthusiast, consider this Guerlain Rouge G lipstick. Crafted with almond oil, the velvety formula leaves lips feeling hydrated and smooth. The real hero feature, though, is the customizable case. With options ranging from chic marbled patterns, to animal print and glittering crystal, they’ll feel like an A-lister reaching for this lipstick. And you can even have the case engraved with their name or a special message for a considered touch. Available colors: 50

Available styles: 13

3 A Cozy Cable Knit Quarter-Zip That’ll Stay At The Front Of Their Closet Tommy Hilfiger Tommy Hilfiger Soft Touch Cable Knit Quarter-Zip Sweater $129 $64.50 See On Tommy Hilfiger The contrast of the ornate cable knit against the ribbed quarter-zip neckline gives this sweater chic visual interest — without detracting from its versatility. Designed with an easy fit, it can stand on its own as a top, or serve as a stylish layered element; a piece sure to stay at the front of their closet. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 3

4 A Luxe Gym Bag Trimmed With Rich-Looking Vegan Leather JEMMA JEMMA Birdie 43 Bag $258 $180.60 See On JEMMA Rolling up to the gym with the JEMMA Birdie bag would be such a flex; trimmed with rich-looking vegan leather, it’s more than just a functional way to cart essentials. Crafted from water-resistant nylon, it has a center compartment where you can stash a workout set, and a separate zipper compartment for shoes. And if you tend to go straight from work to workout, there’s a sleeve inside for your laptop, and interior pockets for your phone, wallet, and keys. Available colors: 6

5 18-Karat Gold-Plated Stacking Bracelets That Add The Perfect Amount Of Gleam Ross Simons Ross Simons Italian 18kt Gold Over Sterling Jewelry Set: Five Chain Bracelets $219 $164.25 See On Ross Simons Crafted from 18-karat gold over sterling silver, this bracelet set includes five different textures, ranging from an ornate lumancina chain to a sleek herringbone chain. The variation gives the set a carefully curated look when worn together, but each chain can also be mixed into an existing bracelet stack — giving the wearer myriad styling options. Available colors: 3

6 A Leather Moto Jacket That’ll Always Be In Style Alexander Wang Alexander Wang Distressed Leather Moto Jacket $1,995 See On Alexander Wang A leather moto jacket is a timeless wardrobe addition, and this Alexander Wang version is particularly impressive. Crafted from supple leather, it features a distressed finish — so it’ll look and feel like they’ve had it forever, in the best way possible. The oversize fit and adjustable buckle at the hem add edge and versatility, letting you dial in the fit and layer hoodies and sweaters underneath. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 1

7 A Vibrant Silk Scarf That Adds Interest To Any Outfit Vinyard Vines Vinyard Vines Winnie Block Print Silk Scarf $68 $40.80 See On Vinyard Vines Scarves, although timeless, are especially having a major moment right now — so anyone following style trends will appreciate this one. Crafted from pure silk, the combination of vibrant red and pale blue adds instant interest to an outfit however it’s styled. Whether they tie the 21-inch square around their neck, or use it to accent a handbag, they can’t miss.

8 Mongolian Cashmere Gloves Designed With Touchscreen Compatibility Quince Quince Mongolian Cashmere Gloves $45 $25.50 See On Quince Crafted from pure Mongolian cashmere, these gloves will feel like a treat every time they pop them on. Soft and breathable, they feature extended ribbed cuffs to keep that chilly wind from getting in — and the fingertips are touchscreen compatible, so they won’t have to remove them in order to check their phone. Available sizes: X-Small-Small — Medium-Large

Available colors: 9

9 A Manicure Set That Delivers Salon-Quality Results At Home Violet Grey Violet Grey Celisse The Extra Full Set $238 See On Violet Grey An at-home manicure can be every bit as luxurious as a salon visit when this manicure set is involved. It comes with six shades of polish to coordinate with every mood and outfit — from vibrant red to pale pink. Not only that, the set comes with cuticle serum and manicure tools, so they can achive salon-quality results without ever leaving their home.