Amazon Keeps Selling Out Of These 60 Clever Things That Are Shockingly Cheap

1 A Purse Organizer Insert That Makes It Easy To Find Everything Amazon ZTUJO Purse Organzier $16 See On Amazon Tired of digging around in a big purse for one small item? This purse organizer insert means you’ll never lose your keys at the bottom of your bag again. It has 13 pockets in total for more than enough organization for all your essentials, and it comes in 21 different colors and patterns. It comes in six sizes, none more than $30, designed to fit snugly into any handbag. Available colors: 21

2 These Shower Steamers That Offer Aromatherapy Benefits Amazon Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers (6-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Amp up your shower routine with these aromatherapy shower steamers. Place one steamer in the corner of your shower (without submerging it!) for an at-home spa experience — these six uplifting scents include lemongrass and coconut, grapefruit, and menthol and eucalyptus. They’re make a perfect gift, and have almost 5,000 five-star Amazon ratings.

3 A Germanium Stone Facial Roller That Feels Amazing On Tired Skin Amazon YOUTH LAB Radiance Roller $28 See On Amazon Get all the de-puffing, tension-relieving benefits of the Nurse Jamie facial roller without the $70 price tag. This YOUTHLAB Radiance Roller has thirty massage stones that help promote lymphatic drainage, emphasizing your face’s natural contours and helping products absorb better. Reviewers love how cooling and depuffing it is, with an affordable, $28 price tag to boot.

4 This Power Scrubber That Tackles Small Cleaning Tasks Amazon Rubbermaid Power Scrubber $18 See On Amazon Move over, old toothbrushes as cleaning brushes. This Rubbermaid Power Scrubber was specifically designed to clean dirt and grime out of tough to reach places like tile grout, shower heads, and window sills. The oscillating head scrubs 60 times per second for quick, powerful cleaning session. The entire thing is water resistant and durable, and it comes with four AA batteries for less than $20.

5 This Heatless Headband That Curls Hair Overnight Amazon Ivyu Heatless Hair Curler $10 See On Amazon Instead of fussing with the high heat and damage of curling irons, take the easy route to waves with this curling headband. Made of sleek satin designed to be ultra gentle on hair, to use it start with slightly damp strands, clip the band at the top of your head, braid your hair onto the side portions, and secure with the included scrunchies. Sleep on it and wake up to gorgeous, heat-free curls.

6 A Grout Pen That Revives The Look Of Dirty Tiles Amazon Rainbow Chalk Markers Ltd Grout Pen $9 See On Amazon Do you have old grout stains that just won’t come out? This grout pen makes your tile look brand new again with a water-based white paint that covers up stained grout and gives it a brighter, fresher look. The pen comes with either a narrow or wide tip, and gives you a super quick, easy, and cheap DIY solution for old-looking grout.

7 The Clever Little Tool That Cleans Your Hairbrush Amazon Denman Hairbrush Cleaning Brush $12 See On Amazon You’ve never realized how easy cleaning all that built-up hair out of your hairbrush can be with this Denman hairbrush cleaning brush. The tool has three functions: a pointed tip for raking out hair, stiff bristles that grab onto and remove loosened hair, and bristles on the other end for brushing — removing even the smaller hairs and dust buildup that are nearly impossible to remove with your hands alone.

8 These Fridge Mats That Keep The Shelves Clean Amazon AKINLY Colorful & Washable Refrigerator Mats $15 See On Amazon Keep your fridge clean and cute with these colorful refrigerator mats. They’ll help the fridge stay organized with their gripping anti-skid effect, and they’re super easy to take out and clean if (or when) you spill something. They can be cut to any size, and they’re just as useful as shelving or draw lining to keep the rest of your kitchen neat and tidy.

9 This Hair Fiber Formula That Creates The Appearance Of Thickness Amazon BOLDIFY Hair Fibers for Thinning Hair $22.45 See On Amazon Concealing thinning hair has never been so easy with these BOLDIFY hair thickening fibers. Applied like a root powder, the fibers seamlessly blend into the hair and disguise thinning patches at the crown, the temples, or the part. The product comes in 14 natural-looking shades — but if you choose the wrong one, their in-house customer service will replace it for you at no additional cost. And the product has a whopping 17,000+ five-star ratings.

10 A Callus Remover That Works In Just Minutes Amazon Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover $14 See On Amazon That’s right, you don’t have to head to the salon to get the calluses on your feet removed. Lee Beauty’s callus remover uses a professional spa formula to give you pedicured, baby-smooth feet at home in less than 10 minutes. Simply apply the callus gel to your calluses, let it sit for five to 10 minutes, then buff away calluses with a pumice stone. Just make sure to follow the directs to a T, as the product is super strong.

11 These Rug Grippers That Prevent Curling & Sliding Amazon NeverCurl Anti-Slip Rug Corners $12.49 See On Amazon It turns out there are some inconveniences you don’t have to live with — like the corners of an area rug curling up and creating a tripping hazard. This NeverCurl rug corner gripper comes with four V-shaped corners, each 7.5 inches long, that adhere to your rug on the sticky side and keep the rug flush with the floor on the rubber side.

13 A Collagen Treatment For Plump, Hydrated Lips Amazon Somaluxe Lip Collagen $29.99 $22 - See On Amazon Somaluxe’s Lip Collagen balm helps heal chapped, damaged lips, leaving them plump, hydrated, and smooth. It uses peptides, which are made up of amino acids and are the building blocks for what your skin is made of: namely, collagen, elastin, and keratin. Peptides help your skin appear firmer and more plump, while the balm’s coconut oil and glycerin help seal in hydration.

14 An Anti-Fatigue Mat That Absorbs Shock While You Stand Amazon WISELIFE Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat $19.99 $15 See On Amazon If you spend any amount of time daily doing dishes, chopping veggies, or folding laundry (and we bet you do), this anti-fatigue kitchen mat will be a game changer. It’s ergonomically designed to help improve comfort and circulation while you’re standing for long periods of time, and it won’t skid around the floor or become a tripping hazard. Reviewers note that the mat makes standing at the sink or stove much more comfortable. Made of a latex-free PVC material, the mat comes in three different sizes, two different thicknesses, and nine different colors and patterns.

15 These Under-Cabinet Lights For Custom Lighting Without The Fuss Amazon Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Puck Light (3-Pack) $20 See On Amazon You’ll never struggle to see into a dark closet or drawer again with these clever wireless LED puck lights. The remote-controlled lights in this three-pack adhere or screw into anywhere you need them, like under or inside cabinets, on stair steps, or even in the car trunk. The remote control lets you dim the lights or set an auto-off timer. They’re battery-operated with an 100-hour run time, take seconds to install, and their warm tint makes them perfect for nighttime use.

16 The Teeth-Whitening Pens You Can Use On The Go Amazon VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Pens (3-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Whiten your teeth on the go with these VieBeauti teeth whitening pens. Using a potent 35% carbamide peroxide formula, the gel safely but effectively helps you maintain your pearly whites. The pens are super easy to use — after brushing your teeth, just twist up the gel, brush a thin layer onto your teeth (avoiding the gums), smile for 20 seconds, and you’re good to go. The brand recommends using the pen twice a day for seven consecutive days for best results.

17 These Foot Peel Masks That Effortlessly Soften Dry, Cracked Feet Amazon Dermora Foot Peel Mask (4-Pack) See On Amazon Amazon’s best selling foot mask has over 50,000 five-star ratings — and it’s only $35 for a pack of four. The Dermora foot peel mask will take your soles from rough, dry, and callused to baby soft in just one hour and with next to no effort. Simply slip the booties onto clean feet, let them sit for an hour, and then discard. Within the following two weeks, the rough patches on your feet will peel off in satisfying flakes of dead skin, revealing soft, smooth feet underneath.

18 An Over-Sink Dish Rack That Rolls Up For Storage Amazon Seropy Over The Sink Roll Up Dish Drying Rack $12 See On Amazon This handy roll-up dish drying rack saves counter space by letting you dry dishes directly over the sink. It easily rolls open and closed, and its non-stick edges, made of food-grade silicone and stainless steel rods, make it dishwasher-safe and rust-resistant. The drying rack supports up to 33 pounds, and can even double as a trivet for hot pans or thawing foods. Just make sure to measure your sink before purchasing!

19 The Acne Patches That Speed Up Healing Time Amazon Mighty Patch Pimple Patches $13 See On Amazon Reviewers rave about these pimple patches’ ability to heal blemishes and whiteheads almost magically overnight — and the 93,000 five-star ratings speak for themselves. The small, translucent Mighty Patch pimple patches are made of medical-grade hydrocolloid, a fluid-absorbing gel historically used for wound dressing, that absorbs the pus inside a whitehead and helps it heal faster. Place it on a clean whitehead and wear it overnight or out and about as it absorbs your pimple gunk and speeds up the healing process. At $13 for a pack of 36 patches, they might just be the most affordable, effective acne solution you’ve ever tried.

20 A Setting Spray That Prevents Your Makeup From Budging Amazon Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Setting Spray $16 Amazon See On Amazon Lock in your makeup all day long with Elizabeth Mott’s Thank Me Later setting spray. Designed with oily skin in mind, the K-beauty spray creates a weightless, matte finish on the skin to help it stay put all day (or night) and fight against creasing and smudging. Reviews rave that the mist helps makeup last longer without feeling drying on their skin, too.

21 These Produce Savers That Extend Freshness Amazon Bluapple Produce Freshness Saver Balls (2-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Reduce food waste and keep your produce fresher for longer with these produce savers. Each blue apple ball comes with an active packet that absorbs ethylene gas in the fridge and helps slow down the produce ripening process. Toss a blue “apple” into the crisper draw or onto the fridge shelf to help extend the life of fruits and veggies, but just remember to replace the packet every three months. A two-pack of blue apples is only $12 on Amazon right now, and some reviewers note that the product pays for itself.

22 A Concealer For Nails That Look Natural & Healthy Amazon LONDONTOWN Illuminating Nail Concealer $20 See On Amazon Are your nails damaged from one too many rounds of gels or acrylics? Or are you on the hunt for the perfect glazed donut nails a la Hailey Bieber? LONDONTOWN’s Illuminating Nail Concealer paints nails in a sheer, luminous wash of color, leaving them with a subtly glowing finish and disguising any imperfections. It comes in four neutral shades, all with a slightly iridescent glow, for a clean, natural manicure look.

23 These Drops That Dry Your Manicure In Seconds Amazon OPI Drip Dry Lacquer Drying Drops $14 See On Amazon No at-home manicure is complete without a quick-drying solution — and these OPI lacquer drying drops are easy to use and cost just $14 on Amazon. Just add one drop to each nail once you’ve finished your topcoat, and watch them set your finished manicure in just one minute. The drops also have jojoba and vitamin E oils to help nourish your cuticles, leaving you with picture-perfect nails and moisturized cuticles in seconds.

24 The Cedar Rings That Keep Delicate Clothing In Good Shape Amazon Cedar Hyde Cedar Rings & Balls $18.99 See On Amazon Protect your clothes from moths, mildew, and mold with these cedar rings and balls. The 40-pack comes with 30 rings that fit onto clothes-hanger hooks and 10 bonus cedar balls to place among clothes in draws or in storage boxes. Made from natural red cedar wood sourced from North America, the rings absorb moisture to protect against mold and mildew, and provide a scent that naturally repels moths.

25 These Lip Brushes That Soften & Smooth Dry, Flaky Lips Amazon YOUKOOL Lip Brush Tool (2-Pack) $6 See On Amazon Never have flaky lips interfere with a bold lip look again with this lip brush tool. The double-sided tool helps exfoliate lips with the smaller bristle side, and massage lips for increased blood circulation with the round-bump side. The soft silicone material is gentle and non-irritating, meaning it can be used daily — or kick up the exfoliation a notch by using it to massage in an exfoliating sugar scrub.

26 The Food Storage Containers That Tidy Your Pantry Amazon Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers (Set Of 7) $24 See On Amazon Whether you have ample pantry space or you’re working with just a few kitchen cabinets, these food storage containers make organizing your groceries easy. This set of seven BPA-free plastic containers comes with four different sizes to accommodate everything from spaghetti and cereal to baking ingredients and smaller snacks like nuts. The airtight design helps to keep food fresh, and while the containers are clear enough to see what’s inside, they also come with 24 reusable labels. Available colors: 3

27 An Eyelid Primer That Keeps Makeup From Fading & Running Amazon Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Eye Primer $15 See On Amazon There are nearly 15,000 five-star ratings on Amazon for this multi-tasking eye primer that helps to lock your shadow and liner into place longer while also combatting oily lids and creating a smooth, even base (thanks to pearl powder). A pea-sized amount of the cream is all you need to prep your lids for longer-lasting eyeshadow, so this one little tube will last you ages.

28 This Cult-Favorite Cream That Deeply Hydrates Dry Feet Amazon O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream $7 See On Amazon Dry, cracked heels can strike during any season, and they can be surprisingly stubborn to treat. O’Keeffe’s Healthy Feet Foot Cream uses ingredients like glycerin, allantoin, and mineral oil to immediately hydrate dry skin and create a protective barrier that seals that moisture right in. It’s an Amazon favorite that has more than 50,000 five-star ratings, with several reviewers noting it works especially well when applied at night and worn with socks.

29 A Pair Of Satin Pillowcases That Are Great For Your Skin & Hair Amazon Bedsure Satin Pillowcases for Hair and Skin (2-Pack) $10 See On Amazon If you feel like you’re always waking up with hair that’s full of tangles and knots, your pillowcase could be to blame. Silk and satin pillowcases — like this set of two from Bedsure — reduce friction and are less absorbent than their cotton or linen counterparts. Experts agree that sleeping on silk or satin pillowcases helps to prevent knotting and reduce moisture loss, and they’re gentler on your skin, as well. These satin pillowcases come in dozens of color options to better match your bedding, they can be cleaned in your washing machine, and they’re a tried-and-true favorite on Amazon with more than 200,000 five-star ratings. Available colors: 37

30 This Lip Stain Masque That’s Totally Transfer-Proof Amazon Wonderskin Wonder Blading One Step Lip Stain Masque $20 See On Amazon You probably already know WONDERSKIN for their Tik-Tok viral Peel & Reveal Lip Stain Kit, but when you want a more low-maintenance pop of color, opt for the brand’s Lip Stain Masque. You can choose from 12 lip stain shades, each of which gets applied to lips like a gloss (and will show up in a metallic blue color at first). Once you’ve allowed the patented formula to set for 10 to 30 seconds, wipe it away with a damp towel to reveal your stain color of choice. While the lip stain is transfer-proof and waterproof, it can easily be removed with an oil-based face cleanser or waterproof makeup remover. Available colors: 24

31 The Self-Tanning Towels That Give You A St. Tropez Glow Amazon Tan Towel Self Tan Towelette (10-Pack) $30 See On Amazon An OG in the world of self-tanning, these Tan Towels make getting a glow mess-free, whether at home or on the go. Each set comes with 10 towels (enough for 10 applications) that can be used on the face and body. You’ll want to use the self-tanner on clean, dry skin, working the towelette in a circular motion over your body to ensure that the clear formula applies evenly over your skin. Don’t forget to wash your hands right after you’re finished to avoid stained palms, and you can expect your faux glow to fully develop in just two to four hours.

32 A Clothing Steamer That Removes Wrinkles Without Ironing Amazon Hilife Clothing Steamer $19 See On Amazon Never deal with wrinkled clothes while traveling again thanks to this handheld steamer from Hilife. The portable device is small enough to fit in suitcases or carry-on luggage, but it can hold enough water to allow for 15 minutes of continuous steaming (qualities that also make it great for those living in smaller apartments where storage space is limited). Even with the smaller size, the steamer still uses a 9-foot cord to give you more working room, and it’s safe to use on all of your chiffon, silk, wool, cotton, and linen fabrics.

33 This Cold Brew Maker That Makes The Best Chilled Java Amazon Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker $20 See On Amazon Whether you’re an iced coffee person no matter the season or strictly in the summer months, you can make cold brew right at home — no barista skills required. This cold brew coffee maker uses a fine-mesh coffee filter to keep the grounds out, and all you have to do after measuring your coffee of choice is add water, seal the airtight lid, and give the pitcher a good shake before storing it in the fridge for 12 to 24 hours to brew. Available in 1- and 2-quart sizes, the pitcher is also dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

34 A Derma Roller For Microneedling At Home Amazon Sdara Skincare Derma Roller $14 See On Amazon If you’re into DIY beauty treatments, this $10 Sdara derma roller is a must-have. The microneedling device uses teeny, tiny needles (0.25 millimeters to be exact) to puncture the skin as you gently roll it over your face in order to stimulate collagen production and enhance product penetration. The handheld device uses 540 titanium needles, which you’ll want to be sure you thoroughly sanitize with alcohol before and after each use.

35 This Budget-Friendly Makeup Brush Set That Reviewers Love Amazon BS-MALL Makeup Brushes (14 Brushes) $10 See On Amazon Budget-friendly makeup brushes that get great reviews? They exist — this set has earned a 4.6-star overall rating after 100,000 Amazon reviewers have weighed in. This best-selling collection features synthetic nylon bristles that are densely packed for easy, flawless blending. You’ll get 10 brushes for applying everything from foundation to eyeliner to blush.

36 The Wine Aerators That Bring Out The Best In Each Glass Amazon TenTen Labs Wine Aerator Pourer (2-pack) $13 See On Amazon Whether you’re breaking out an expensive bottle for a celebration or just enjoying a casual glass on a Thursday night, these wine aerators can make the experience so much better. They infuse wine with oxygen as you pour, working to open up the wine, so you get all the flavor and aroma nuances. Just insert one directly into the neck — the tight seal ensures drip-free pouring.

37 These Exfoliating Scalp Massagers That Feel Amazing Amazon Flathead Products Scalp Massagers (2-Pack) $11 See On Amazon With these scalp massagers, you can replicate the relaxing experience you get at the salon shampoo bowl. The flexible silicone bristles gently stimulate circulation while exfoliating the scalp to unclog pores and prevent flakiness. Each one has an ergonomic handle that keeps it comfortably in your hand while you lather up.

38 The Solar String Lights That Add A Bit Of Magic Anywhere Amazon JMEXSUSS Solar String Lights $14.99 See On Amazon Wrap these solar string lights around a patio post, use them to line tree branches, or adorn your fence with them — no matter where you put them, they’ll add a little twinkly atmosphere to your space. They’re solar-powered, which means you don’t have to be anywhere near an outlet to use them, and the flexible copper wires retain their shape, so you don’t have to use clips. Available colors: 13

39 A Glass Foot File That Gently Softens Rough, Dry Heels Amazon Bare August Oh So Bare Foot File $12 See On Amazon Skip the pedicure and use this pretty-in-pink glass foot file to soften heels and remove calluses. The foolproof tool is effective but less harsh (and less intimidating) to use than a metal foot rasp. It’s ergonomically shaped for a comfortable grip while you use it.

40 The Clear Organizing Bins That Bring Order To Your Fridge Amazon Greenco Refrigerator Organizer Bins (6-Pack) $36 See On Amazon Reining in refrigerator chaos is simpler than you might think; these fridge bins let you sort items for a zen feeling every time you open the door. Plus, they make it easy to locate everything while also cutting down on waste, since things won’t get lost at the back of the fridge. The set includes six bins, including specific containers for eggs and cans.

41 This Facial Hair Remover That’s Completely Painless To Use Amazon Finishing Touch Flawless Hair Remover $18 See On Amazon Peach fuzz can make for uneven makeup application, but this facial hair remover lets you get a smooth canvas — and it’s completely painless to use. Just move it in a circular motion on your face and you’ll be done in seconds. The LED light gives you a good view, and the head is plated in 18-karat gold for ultimate skin friendliness.

42 The Stretchy Lids That Make It Easy To Store Leftovers Amazon Unwasted Reusable Silicone Lids (Set of 7) $15.99 See On Amazon Ditch the bulky food storage containers — these reusable silicone lids let you keep leftovers fresh in whatever container they’re already in. The set includes seven super stretchy lids that fit over pots, bowls, glasses, and even halves of fruit. Plus, they’re leak-proof and dishwasher safe. This is a great way to clear out some space in your kitchen cabinets.

43 This Fabric Shaver That Removes Pills & Fuzz In Seconds Amazon Conair Fabric Shaver $15 See On Amazon If your favorite sweater has seen better days, give it a once-over with this fabric shaver — it’ll remove loose threads and pills, restoring it to a fresh-off-the-rack appearance. It has three settings, so you can use it on a variety of fabrics, including delicates and upholstery. Just pop in a couple batteries, and you’re ready to go.

44 These Shoe Storage Bins That Slide Under Your Bed Amazon Ziz Home Under-Bed Shoe Organizer (2-Pack) $24 See On Amazon If your closet floor has turned into a mountain of footwear, it might be time to invest in these shoe organizers that can be stored under your bed. The low-profile bins have slots to store up to 12 pairs apiece, freeing up ample storage space. Each organizer has handles and a clear top, so you can pull it out and see what’s inside with minimal hassle.

45 This Makeup Removing Cloth That Works With Just Water Amazon The Original MakeUp Eraser $12 See On Amazon The Original MakeUp Eraser boasts a 4.6-star overall rating after 26,000 reviews, and it’s easy to see why. The soft, reusable cloth removes all your makeup — including waterproof mascara — with just a bit of water. That means you don’t have to invest in one-use wipes, making it an amazing budget saver in the long run. Just throw it in the wash once a week for a refresh.

46 An Automatic Makeup Brush Cleaner That Makes The Process Fun Amazon Neeyer Super-Fast Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner Machine $18 See On Amazon This makeup brush cleaner works automatically, making it so much easier to keep those bristles free of oil and cosmetic residue. Just add water and cleaning solution, and the mechanism will rotate the brush to scrub it clean — then empty the bowl to spin dry each brush. The set comes with adapters that fit handles of all sizes.

47 The Amber Soap Dispensers That Are An Instant Design Upgrade Amazon SUNRISE PREMIUM Amber Glass Soap Dispenser with Plastic Pump(2-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Upgrade your sink area or shower with these amber glass dispensers that look more streamlined than the packaging that comes from the store. The set comes with vintage-inspired labels for hand wash, dish soap, shampoo, and conditioner. Each bottle holds up to 16 ounces, so you won’t have to refill anytime soon.

48 These Gel-Infused Heel Socks That Prevent Cracked Heels Amazon Dr. Frederick's Original Moisturizing Heel Socks (2-Pack) $13.99 See On Amazon Keep your feet soft and smooth between pedicures with these moisturizing heel socks. Simply apply your favorite cream, then slip them on and wear for a few hours. The gel-infused socks are made from breathable cotton and feature a generous amount of spandex to lock in hydration.

49 A Broom & Dustpan Combo With A Clever Design Amazon kelamayi Broom & Dustpan Set $27 See On Amazon For quick cleanups, it doesn’t get any better than this broom and dustpan set. The two pieces lock together for upright storage, so you can grab it and sweep. The broom extends to reach under fridges and furniture, and the dustpan has cleaning bristles that remove dust and debris.

50 The Swedish Dishcloths That Work Better Than Paper Towels Amazon Swedish Cellulose Dishcloths (10-pack) $24.99 $19.95 See On Amazon Swap out your paper towels for these highly rated Swedish dishcloths that can be washed and reused over and over. Made from plant-based fibers, they soak up to 20 times their weight in liquid, making them perfect for sopping up spills. But, they can also be used to scrub dishes and clean surfaces (talk about versatile).

51 These Doorknob Bumpers That Prevent Wall Damage Amazon Strongest Home Door Handle Stoppers (6-Pack) $9.98 See On Amazon If your doorknobs bang into your wall, these door handle bumpers are a lifesaver. The clear rubber stoppers secure to the wall with adhesive, keeping damage at bay while also preventing any banging sounds. The pack comes with six — enough to cover multiple doorways.

52 A 9-Port Outlet Extender With A Shelf For Your Phone Amazon VICOUP 9-Port Multi-Plug Wall Outlet $19 See On Amazon Significantly increase your plug-in space with this outlet extender. It has six AC sockets for appliances as well as three USB ports for charging phones, tablets, and other devices. An LED indicator let you know surge protection is at work, and — to top it all off — the built-in shelf is perfect for stashing your phone while it charges.

53 The Eyeliner Stamp That Makes Cat-Eyes Easy Amazon Lovoir Winged Eyeliner Stamp $12 See On Amazon Getting perfectly winged eyeliner can seem to take ages — especially if you want both sides to be even. This eyeliner stamp takes the guesswork out of “winging it” and instead lets you stamp a crisp, uniform cat-eye with a perfect curve. The other end of the stick is a fine-tip liner to complete the look and the formula is waterproof and smudge-proof.

54 This Shimmery Thermal Nail Polish That Changes Colors Amazon Cirque Colors Thermal Temperature Color Changing Mood Nail Polish $16 See On Amazon For when a static nail shade just won’t do, try this thermal nail polish that changes color based on temperature. The base is a shimmery teal green with delicate holographic spark;es, and it changes to turquoise when warm and violet when cold. The color is rich and opaque and the finish is smooth and long-lasting. Note that it comes in eight other colors, as well, in case blue nails aren’t your thing. Available shades: 9

55 A Glass Cleaning Cloth For A Streak-Free Shine With Just Water Amazon Pure-Sky Window Glass Cleaning Cloth $15.99 See On Amazon This unique glass cleaning cloth is made of composite ultra microfibers — with more than 1,000 strands per yarn — for easy cleaning and polishing with no streaks left behind. Better yet, you can forego detergents or cleaning products and shine your windows or glass surfaces with water alone. Over 1,500 reviewers gave it a perfect five stars.

56 These False Lashes That Apply With Magnetic Liner Amazon Luxillia Magnetic Eyelashes With Eyeliner $19 See On Amazon Leave the messy glue behind and opt for these false eyelashes that apply magnetically with a waterproof liquid liner. The liner works the same as other liquid liners, but contains tiny micro-magnetic particles that allow the lashes to connect with ease. This set of six pairs of lashes are made with ultra-thin fibers for a natural look and are suitable for all eye shapes.

57 A Thick-Gauge Shower Liner That Works With A Curtain Or On Its Own Amazon LiBa PEVA 10-Gauge Shower Curtain Liner $12.99 See On Amazon Made of an ultra-smooth PEVA material, this shower curtain liner is designed to allow water to bead up and slide off, helping reduce the opportunity for soap scum buildup and mold. It’s thick enough to use on its own with no billowing, or pair it with a curtain as a layer of waterproof protection.

58 This Silicone Splash Mat That Keeps The Kitchen Sink Tidier Amazon VENMATE Silicone Faucet Mat $14 See On Amazon The “splash zone” around the kitchen sink has a way of getting — and staying — wet. Rather than constantly breaking out dishcloths or paper towels, slip this sink guard around your faucet. It funnels drips back into the sink and makes a nice home for the sponge. Slip it off to rinse clean or run it through the dishwasher.

59 An Easier & Less Damaging Way To Curl Your Hair Amazon Kitsch Pro Ceramic Thermal Hair Rollers $13 See On Amazon For classic bouncy waves and big volume, these thermal hair rollers are a style MVP. When your hair is nearly dry, roll small sections onto the roller from tip to root, securing with a hairpin or clip. Gently heat with your blow dryer until hair is dry, then unroll. This set includes different-sized rollers to accommodate hair of various lengths.