If you had to pick a decade to sum up the most prominent trends of the season, there's a good chance that the '70s would be the first era to come to mind. With its billowy silhouettes and micro-floral prints, it's safe to say that, the time period is serving up a lot of inspiration - as proven by Zara's Spring 2020 Collection. And because traditionally, warmer weather calls for free-flowing dresses and featherweight materials, it perfectly aligns with the distinct bohemian feel.

As seen by several designers via Milan Fashion Week, the disco era is back in a big way. With historically iconic uniforms including tie-dye and curtain fringe bangs, the 70's was all about peace and love. Already approved by countless style set alum like Kaia Gerber, Zara's latest curated collection is a very wearable ode to the decade. Earthy tones and retro prints are seen throughout with touches of warm and ethereal themes, as well. And, for fun, accessories are not forgotten with modern iterations of chunky gold pendants and skinny round frame sunglasses to subtly incorporate the 70's into any ensemble.

If you want to get right down to it, signature styles like a paisley maxi dress and heeled square-toe cowboy boots will give you the 70's cool-girl look instantly. Or if incorporating the theme into your every-day rotation is your goal, high-rise flared jeans and a patchwork crossbody bag are boho yet versatile add-ons.

COURTESY OF ZARA

Zara just made embracing your inner flower child painlessly easy. So peruse TZR's top picks from the collection, ahead.

Printed Blouse With Knot A paisley cropped blouse is the quintessential 70's top, and the O-ring knotted accent is a perfect modern touch. Printed Blouse With Knot $49.90 Zara SEE ON ZARA

Leather Coat One of the most popular of the '70s themes is the mainstream leather trench coat. Plus, the chocolate hue of this Zara iteration is on par with vintage styles you'd find at a high-end consignment shop. Leather Coat $599 Zara SEE ON ZARA

Leather Belt A do-it-all accessory is an ideal way to dip your toe into the trend if you're not ready to fully commit. The pronounced buckle and it's worn-in feel are sumptuously antique looking. Leather Belt $35.90 Zara SEE ON ZARA

Printed Midi Dress If you're an all or nothing kind of gal, this flowing midi dress is your instant fix. Take a cue from the brands look-book by styling with burnt siena cowboy boots and a shrunken vest for the dreamiest 70's cool-girl outfit. Printed Midi Dress $89.90 Zara SEE ON ZARA

Heeled Leather Cowboy Boots Western style pops in and out of fashion without skipping a beat so investing in a solid wear-with-anything pair would definitely be recommended by any stylist. Heeled Leather Square Toe Cowboy Boots $199 Zara SEE ON ZARA

Flared Jeans This pair specifically, with its worn-in fade, skinny fit bellbottoms, and extra high-rise waist, checks all the necessary boxes. Flared Jeans $39.90 Zara SEE ON ZARA

Printed Scarf Crossbody Bag Twilly's and headscarfs are notable 70's trends that are fully back in style at the moment. And this boho shoulder bag uses both, rendered in a mixed media print with a laid-back silhouette. Printed Scarf Crossbody Bag $59.90 Zara SEE ON ZARA

Long Pendant Necklace Extra long necklaces with dramatic pendants come straight from this decade and this stone-adorned option is practically a time capsule. Long Metal Chain With Stone Pendant $29.90 Zara SEE ON ZARA

Print Dress Very little says '70s quite like a paisley-printed maxi dress. The flowing cut, billowing bracelet-link sleeves, and scarf belt is an embodiment of the era's free-spirit feel. Print Dress $129 Zara SEE ON ZARA

Plaid Knit Skirt This mini knit option consists of the perfect 70's color palette so just pair with the above brown leather cowboy boots and, not to mention it's instantly retro chic. Plait Knit Skirt $35.90 Zara SEE ON ZARA

Geometrical Frame Sunglasses Sunglasses are a simple way to hit any timely trend affordably while still making a big impact and these wide round specs are very much the 70's look. Geometrical Frame Sunglasses $35.90 Zara SEE ON ZARA

Denim Jumpsuit The maroon color and relaxed fit make this '70s staple a versatile option. ZW Premium Jumpsuit $89.90 Zara SEE ON ZARA

Ruffled Blouse The ruffled blouse is a wearable take on barely-there boho fabrics like crochet and mesh. Tuck this one into high-rise flared jeans to ace the look. Ruffled Blouse $49.90 Zara SEE ON ZARA

Embroidered Dress Running errands or attending to a flower garden, this mini shift dress is so chic you can wear for practically any occasion. Openwork Embroidered Dress $89.90 Zara SEE ON ZARA